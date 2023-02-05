Lisa Vanderpump had a cameo in Lady Gaga’s “G.U.Y” music video, but it took some convincing for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to make the appearance. Here’s why Lady Gaga wanted Bravo cast members in her video, and what Vanderpump requested in return.

Lisa Vanderpump and Lady Gaga | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Gaga hired ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ stars like Lisa Vanderpump for her ‘G.U.Y’ music video

Pop star Lady Gaga directed the 2014 music video for “G.U.Y.” with her unique artistic vision. The 11-minute video shows Gaga as a wounded fallen angel, left for dead by greedy men. She is revived by her followers and takes revenge on the men, replacing them with clones.

Five Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars appear in the “G.U.Y” video: Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Yolanda Foster, and Carlton Gebbia lip-sync and strum instruments together. Later, Lisa and Kyle accompany Gaga and kill the men who abandoned her at the beginning of the clip. Lady Gaga also resuscitates the unconscious bodies of Jesus Christ, Gandhi, and Michael Jackson.

The singer explained why she juxtaposed Bravo stars with religious leaders. “Where we have arrived as a society and how we view things in pop culture, and how everything’s become such a commodity so fast that it’s almost as if a figure like Jesus and a figure like Lisa Vanderpump – everyone sort of starts to sit in the same place on your cell phone,” she told Access Hollywood.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Vanderpump agreed to do Lady Gaga’s ‘G.U.Y.’ music video on 1 condition

Although Lisa Vanderpump is a huge fan of Lady Gaga, it took some convincing for her to join the other Real Housewives cast members in the “G.U.Y” music video.

“I had a pretty rough time on Housewives this year to the point that when they came to me and asked me to do it, I said: ‘Let the others do it. I’m not having a good time with the other women,’” Vandeprump told The Hollywood Reporter. “I spoke to Andy [Cohen] and said, “I don’t feel up to spending the day with these other women – they’re just too mean and b****y.”

The next day, Vanderpump received a phone call from Mother Monster herself. “The phone rings, and a voice says, ‘Hi Lisa, it’s Lady Gaga,’ and I said, ‘Right, and I’m Winston Churchill.’ Suddenly, Andy was in the background going, ‘Lady Vanderpump meet Lady Gaga.’”

Vanderpump finally agreed to do the video after the pop star granted her one request. “I said I’d do it, but on one condition. I want backup. I want the Giggster [Giggy, her trademark Pomeranian]. She said, ‘I’d love to have the Giggster in it.’”

Kyle Richards said the singer wanted the Bravo cast members to ‘feel beautiful’

Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t the only Real Housewives star who had a positive experience working on Lady Gaga’s music video. Kyle Richards also gushed about the pop star.

“She went through the wardrobe that she wanted Lisa and me to wear. She kept saying she wanted us to feel beautiful,” Richards said (per Bravo). “She had a very specific idea of how she wanted us to look. She was so sweet, thoughtful and engaging.”

Richards also called the singer a “perfectionist” and a “creative genius.” “The first day of shooting was supposed to be a few hours but ended up being more like 12 because she is such a perfectionist,” said the Bravo star. “I was so impressed watching her direct and the attention to detail was unbelievable. She was hands on 100% and knew exactly what she wanted all the way down to the smallest detail. She is truly a creative genius.”