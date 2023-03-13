‘Little House on the Prairie’: What Was Dabbs Greer’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Little House on the Prairie star Dabbs Greer played Reverend Alden on the NBC series. He had a long entertainment career, but he’s best known for being the spiritual leader of Walnut Grove. Here’s a look at Greer’s net worth and career.

Dabbs Greer’s movies and TV shows

Dabbs Greer and Iris Korn | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

One of Greer’s early acting roles was in the 1939 movie Jesse James. In 1950, he appeared in two episodes of the TV series Dick Tracy. Two years later, he appeared in an episode of The Lone Ranger.

From 1950 to 1954, Greer starred in 14 episodes of Fireside Theatre. He was also a series regular on the show Hank from 1965 to 1966. He played Coach Ossie Weiss for 26 episodes. Greer’s star continued to rise when he appeared in Gunsmoke. He was in 42 episodes from 1956 to 1974.

Greer’s longest run on a TV series was in Little House on the Prairie. He played Reverend Robert Alden for 76 episodes from 1974 to 1983. Greer’s final acting appearance was in a 2003 episode of Lizzie McGuire.

Dabbs Greer’s net worth

Dabbs Greer | Phil McCarten/Getty Images

At the time of his death, Greer had an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Little House star died on April 28, 2007, at the age of 90. He died from complications related to kidney and heart disease, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Karen Grassle says Dabbs Greer was ‘gentlemanly’ and ‘had a light touch’

Karen Grassle (she played Caroline Ingalls) says Greer was “gentlemanly.” In her book, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, she says she was impressed when she first met him. Grassle says his character led the members of Walnut Grove “in sermons with simple morals.”

Grassle describes Greer as “a large man from Missouri” with a soft voice. According to her, his Southern accent is what made his voice warm and welcoming. She thought he was perfect for the role of a reverend because he was kind in real life. Grassle says Greer was so kind that this quality “emanated” from him.She says whenever he was on the set, she felt happy. “He was so warm and gentlemanly and had such a light touch,” she says in her book.

Grassle connected with Greer after he told her she reminded him of Ingrid Bergman. This compliment meant a lot to Grassle, who was a big fan of hers. “I knew I didn’t hold a candle to her, but when I was first thinking of becoming an actress, I read her biography and admired both her beauty and her mettle, so the compliment hit deep,” wrote Grassle.

Grassle also admired Greer’s work ethic. She says he consistently delivered “clean” work. According to her, he was always prompt and carried out his job with precision. Melissa Sue Anderson (she played Mary Ingalls) agrees. In her book, The Way I See It, Anderson says Greer played his role “to perfection.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.