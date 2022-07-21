Live Updates: San Diego Comic-Con 2022

This is Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s live blog serving up all the latest developments from San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Film and Gaming & Comics Section Editor Katie Maloney, and Writer Julia Odom will be attending the event and delivering readers the convention’s most exciting news. See below for the latest updates.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Day 1

‘Moriarty: The Devil’s Game’ stars Dominic Monaghan, Phil LaMarr and Lindsay Whisler unveil ‘The Audible Beach.’

Audible is bringing the beach to fans this weekend during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The premium audio storytelling provider unveiled massive sand sculptures celebrating three Audible Original series, Impact Winter, The Sandman, and Moriarty: The Devil’s Game. Actors Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of The Rings, Lost), Phil LaMarr (Pulp Fiction, Family Guy) and Lindsay Whisler, who all star in Moriarty: The Devil’s Game, visited the beach to kick off the Comic-Con festivities.

Phil LaMarr, Lindsay Whisler, and Dominic Monaghan visit The Audible Beach at San Diego Comic-Con. | Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Audible

Sand sculpture for The Sandman | Photo by Katie Maloney for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

A conversation with women behind ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ ‘The Flight Attendant,’ ‘Pam & Tommy,’ and ‘P-Valley’

During the 3rd Annual Hollywood Game Changers: A Conversation with the Women Behind Popular Film and TV Projects panel, participants got a first-hand scoop on what it took to develop some of today’s most popular series.

Moderated by voiceover artist and actor Noveen Crumbie, the panel included Jennifer Phang (Director of The Flight Attendant Episodes 203 and 204, The Boys, Riverdale), Arlene Martin (Hair Department Head for P-Valley), Kameron Lennox (Costume Designer, Pam & Tommy), Hannah Friedman (Writer/ Producer, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Willow, Muppets Mayhem), Melanie Jones (Production Designer, Bill and Ted Face the Music), , and Brigitte Bourque (VFX Supervisor at FuseFX, 9-1-1: Lone Star).

Friedman spoke about the “terror” and “pressure” of working on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“The first thing we felt was the terror of ‘we don’t want this to be bad.’ There’s a lot of expectation and pressure,” said Friedman. “Then we had to decide what we wanted to do with him emotionally and with the relationships he does and does not have.”

Lennox shared her number one priority when developing the costumes for the Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

“My ultimate goal was to make sure that Lily [James], who was playing Pamela Anderson, and Sebastian [Stan], who was playing Tommy Lee looked like the actual people,” said Lennox.

She even went so far as to deep dive into finding the exact brand and shade of red of the swimsuit Anderson wore during her time on Baywatch.

The panel then revealed their upcoming projects. Jones is working on Minx Season 2 starring Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond. Friedman is getting ready to start work on the Disney+ series Muppets Mayhem. And Bourque is working on a “really cool” project that will feature a “fan favorite creature.”

(L to R) Jennifer Phang, Arlene Martin, Kameron Lennox, Hannah Friedman, Melanie Jones, and Brigitte Bourque at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 | Photo by Katie Maloney for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Moriarty: The Devil’s Game’ stars Dominic Monaghan, Phil LaMarr, and Lindsay Whisler reveal behind-the-scenes secrets for new audio series

Moderated by Andre Meadows, the Moriarty: The Devil’s Game panel featured cast members Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings, Lost) Phil LaMarr, (Pulp Fiction, Family Guy), and Lindsay Whisler. During the panel Monaghan shared how the new series focuses on the infamous Sherlock Holmes villain, Moriarty.

“What’s interesting for me is this point of view aspect. Moriarty obviously just considers that all of his actions are justified and that he’s been given a bad hand and treated badly by society and treated badly by Sherlock Holmes,” said Monaghan. “And he has to think that he’s in the right. And that’s true for any kind of dastardly character in fiction or even in history…so we’re looking at this very dynamic world…”

Monaghan added that he believes that Moriarty is one of the most “dynamic” characters in the Sherlock Holmes world that has not yet been explored.

“He’s as intelligent as Sherlock Holmes. He’s as smart and as troubled,” said Monaghan. “So we’re looking at that amazing world just from a slightly different angle.”

Fans can listen to Moriarty: The Devil’s Game on Audible now.

(L to R) Dominic Monaghan, Phil LaMarr, and Lindsay Whisler for the Moriarty: The Devil’s Game panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 | Photo by Katie Maloney for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Abbott Elementary’ cast reveals what fans can expect from season 2

The creator and executive producer of Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, who plays Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, revealed all of the surprises in season 2. She was joined at Comic-Con via video call with her costars and co-creators, Tyler James Williams, Ava Coleman, Janelle James, Liza Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis.

William Stanford Davis, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, James James, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Lisa Ann Walter | Abbott Elementary, (Eric McCandless/ABC)

On the heels of being nominated for multiple Emmy awards, Bruson revealed many surprises regarding season 2 to Comic-Con audiences. She announced that season 2 will start off with a bang with a cameo in the new season’s first episode. Though she wouldn’t reveal who it is, she did mention it is someone who is a big star — at least to her.

Returning to school means returning to the budding romance between Janine and the substitute teacher, Gregory Eddie. But they were tight-lipped about if these two would end up together or not. Also, Mr. Johnson will become a full-time cast member, ensuring his permanent role on the ABC show.

In addition to the Abbott Elementary panel, ABC set up an interactive experience for their Comic-Con fans, ‘New Teacher Dis-Orientation.’ Abbott Elementary Season 2 returns to ABC on Wednesday, September 21 at 9 PM.

The ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ cast journeys to San Diego Comic-Con 2022

The new Disney+ series is a reboot of the smash hit film franchise. National Treasure: Edge of History stars Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, and Lyndon Smith. Olivera plays Jess, a brilliant adventurer who embarks on a mission to uncover the truth about her family’s past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

(L to R) Austin Walker and Lisette Olivera for National Treasure: Edge of History | Photo by Katie Maloney for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

(L to R) Jordan Rodrigues and Lyndon Smith for National Treasure: Edge of History at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 | Photo by Katie Maloney for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Vampire Diaries’ creator Julie Plec gives ‘Vampire Academy’ fans a first look at the new Peacock show

Along with a sneak-peek premiere of the first episode of Vampire Academy, the show’s creator, Julie Plec, reveals the process of adapting the popular young adult series to the screen for Peacock. She was joined by the executive producer Marguerite MacIntyre and the stars Daniela Nieves, Sisi stringer, Kieron Moore, and Andrei Dae Kim on the Comic-Con panel.

Vampire Academy cast (L-R) at Comic-Con, Julie Plec, Marguerite MacIntyre, Kieron Moore, Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, and André Dae Kim at Comic-Con | Todd Williamson/Getty Images

The series will premiere the first 4 episodes on September 15, 2022 on Peacock, with the remaining 6 episodes dropping weekly every Thursday.

‘Star Trek’ legend William Shatner is immortalized in a handprint ceremony

William Shatner, the original Star Trek Captain Kirk, is honored with a hand print ceremony by Legion M at the San Diego at Theatre Box. The acting legend was joined by the latest actor to take on his iconic role of James T. Kirk, Paul Wesley from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

William Shatner | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Day 2

Showbiz Cheat Sheet gets exclusive interviews with the cast of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Twenty-three cast members from the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power visited San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on Saturday. Lots of information was shared by cast, including Benjamin Walker, Nazanin Boniadi, Charles Edwards, Ema Horvath, Sara Zwangobani, and more.

One of the best interviews of the day came from Trystan Gravelle, who plays Pharazôn in the series. When asked what the weirdest thing he did to prepare for his role was, he shared that he frequently sang in his shower. The crew asked for a sample of one of his favorite songs, and Gravelle serenaded the team with a Welsh hymn. Subscribe to the Showbiz Cheat Sheet YouTube channel to check out the full set of cast interviews from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Teacher ‘Disorientation’

The Showbiz Cheat Sheet time participated in a special Teacher “Disorientation.” During the event, participants were led through a full-size recreation of Abbott Elementary. It was as if everyone was transported to Abbott Elementary in Philadelphia.

Abbott Elementary immersive experience at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 | Photo by Katie Maloney for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Every detail of the set pulled participants right into the show.

Abbott Elementary Comic-Con San Diego 2022 | Photo by Katie Maloney for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Guests were then led to the school’s gymnasium, where Abbott Elementary’s step team performed.

Abbott Elementary’s Step Team performs at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 | Photo by Katie Maloney for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Dragon Ball Z Concert Experience and Crunchyroll-Hime Animata Dance Party

On the evening of San Diego Comic-Con day 2, Cheat Sheet attended the Dragon Ball Z concert experience at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The concert featured performances by DJ Jun Inagawa and J-girl pop group, Atarashii Gakko!

DJ Jun Inagawa at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 | Photo by Julia Odom for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

The concert was an experience that “combines the senses and sounds of Dragon Ball Z.”

Atarashii Gakko! at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 | Photo by Julia Odom for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Day 3

Seth MacFarlane announces that all 3 seasons of ‘The Orville: New Horizons’ will soon be available on Disney+

The creator of The Orville: New Horizons, Seth MacFarlane, announced many interesting things on day 3 of the San Diego Comic-Con panel. The actor joined the rest of The Orville cast via video call, where he announced that all three seasons will be available on disney+ as of August 10th, 2022.

Seth MacFarlane and his ‘The Orville’ costars at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 | Photo by Julia Odom for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Mythic Quest’ shares season 3 trailer in a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Rob McElhenney, known best for his show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, was at Comic-Con for his show Mythic Quest. McElhenney was joined by the rest of the Mythic Quest cast, including co-creators, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz. Then there was Charlotte Nicdao, who plays Poppy. Then there was Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, and Imani Hakim. Check out the Mythic Quest Season 3 trailer below:

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ cast hilariously details what it took to create Baby Colin

One of the most popular Hall H panels at SDCC 2022 took place on Sunday. The cast of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ attended the panel including Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) and Kristen Schaal (The Guide). In addition the the cast, Paul Simms (executive producer/writer), Stefani Robinson (executive producer/writer), Yana Gorskaya (co-executive producer/director/editor) and Kyle Newacheck were all in attendance.

What We Do in the Shadows cast at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 | Photo by Katie Maloney for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Participants were gifted with a viewing of the latest episode of the show titled The Night Market. The episode isn’t available to stream to the general public until Tuesday. After the viewing, the cast and creators shared behind-the-scenes details about the show. One of the funniest conversations was about how the crew created Baby Colin.

Newacheck shared that the crew didn’t want to simply uses VFX to create Baby Colin.

“It was have just looked like all the cast were talking to a computer,” said Newacheck.

Instead, the creators decided to use video tech to film a 360 view of actor Mark Proksch’s head (Colin). Then, they cast a real child to play all of Colin’s scenes. Once they had footage of both the child and Proksch, they edited Proksch’s head onto the child’s body and Baby Colin was born.

Proksch joked that the process was far more involved than just video editing.

“After a series of born marrow treatments…we have Baby Colin.”

Luckily, there were no surgical procedures involved in creating the character.

What We Do in the Shadows cast at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 | Photo by Katie Maloney for Showbiz Cheat Sheet

