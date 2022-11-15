Lizzo Experienced 4 Years of ‘Dark Spots and Trauma’ After a ‘Gut-Punching’ Family Tragedy

Lizzo is one of the most popular musical artists working today. The singer’s fans appreciate not only her vocal range and confident stage presence but also her body positivity and openness about her personal life. But not all of Lizzo’s fans might know just how much the singer went through and the tragedy that nearly defined how she lives her life.

Lizzo’s success definitely didn’t happen overnight

Lizzo attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Lizzo’s major label debut was 2019’s Cuz I Love You. But that album – which features hits such as “Juice,” “Tempo,” and, in its later deluxe edition, “Truth Hurts” – was far from her first brush with success in the music industry. In fact, Lizzo had previously released two albums under smaller labels as well as a pair of mixtapes.

Born in Detroit as Melissa Viviane Jefferson, Lizzo later moved to Houston with her family. And at age of 21 following her father’s death, she lived out of her car for roughly a year as she attempted to make a success out of her music. Finally, in 2011, she relocated to Minneapolis, Minnesota and the road to mainstream success kicked off.

Lizzo revealed how therapy helped her overcome her trauma

Fans know Lizzo as a genuinely confident person, but as the singer has admitted, it’s taken a lot for her to reach this stage of her life. Her music has inspired millions of fans to be their authentic selves and practice regular self-love. Years before she found fame, Lizzo was already contending with anxiety and recently told Vanity Fair about a particularly dark part of her life so far.

“When something good happens to me, I’m always looking over my shoulder for something bad. The years 2008 to 2012 had a lot of dark spots and trauma. [I experienced a lot of] those gut-punching moments that set you up for a fear-based life,” Lizzo said. “Nobody would believe that I was happy and confident all of the time. Saying words like ‘uplifting’ makes it sound saccharine and corny, but there’s a rawness to my lyrics that makes it more than uplifting.”

Lizzo has just gotten started on ‘The Special 2our’

SPECIAL 2OUR AINT OVER AND WE HIT THE JACKPOT CUS @latto IS COMING W US!! ?? TIX ON SALE FRIDAY ? https://t.co/SPJv0LcGLz pic.twitter.com/1RcKvvsSvN — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 14, 2022

Lizzo’s family hasn’t always appreciated the direction her life and career have taken her. But the fans can’t get enough of her distinctive sound and signature attitude. Her 2022 album Special doubles down on what makes Lizzo so beloved by her fans, who she calls “Lizzbians.” And as of this writing, she is on a mission to connect with as many fans as possible.

Starting in September 2022, Lizzo began The Special 2our in support of her new album, with rappers Latto and Saucy Santana as supporting acts. Hit tracks include “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She continues internationally in 2023, before returning to the U.S. in April and continuing through June.

