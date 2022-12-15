Lizzo Did a TED Talk on Twerking Because ‘It Needed an Origin Story’

Lizzo is an award-winning artist known for pushing the boundaries, both in her art and her personal life. The popular star has been in the spotlight for years, beloved by fans for her toe-tapping songs like “Juice” and infectious confidence.

Lizzo loves imparting her confidence to fans, especially when it has to do with body positivity. Recently, the artist discussed her infamous 2021 TED talk where she discussed the history of twerking, the controversial dance move that always stirs up a conversation.

Lizzo twerking | Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Lizzo did a TED talk on twerking in 2021

The 34-year-old utilizes a lot of energetic dance moves in her performances and is a known devotee of twerking. In fact, Lizzo has often impressed her fans and followers with her ability to twerk and play the flute simultaneously. In 2021, she shared her love of twerking with a larger audience when she filmed a TED talk that broke down the history of the move.

During the speech, Lizzo explained that twerking has often been taken out of context, noting that “everything that Black people create, from fashion to music to the way we talk, is co-opted and appropriated by pop culture.”

She also revealed that she was able to build her confidence by mastering twerking. After explaining that she used to dislike her body shape, Lizzo pointed out that twerking made her see her rear end as her “greatest asset.”

"From TikTok trends to songs and humor, we see so much erasure of what Black people have created, so I want to do everything in my power to prevent the erasure of Blackness from twerking."



Watch @Lizzo's full TED Talk here: https://t.co/3mGewqyp1u pic.twitter.com/5vO994SYGb — TED Talks (@TEDTalks) April 21, 2022

What did Lizzo say about her TED talk on twerking?

For fans, Lizzo’s detailed conversation about twerking makes her even more of a body positivity icon, and a role model that women of all ages (and sizes) could relate to. In her interview with Vanity Fair, Lizzo dished on why she thought such a TED talk was important.

“I think it deserved being intellectualized, it deserved to have a classical etymology, it needed an origin story,” Lizzo explained. The flautist described how other artists have influenced the public’s perception around twerking.

She noted, “It’s an almost inexplicable phenomenon. Remember Sir Mix-a-Lot’s song (1992’s “Baby Got Back”)? I like big butts and I cannot lie. To Black women, that’s a compliment. But now everybody wants a big butt.”

Lizzo also praised Beyoncé for the part she played in celebrating curves and popularizing twerking. “I can’t even put into words what Beyoncé did for so many people. She was the beginning of Black women celebrating their curves—although she was on the smaller end of the spectrum—but she was our only representation,” Lizzo said.

Lizzo’s reality show, Amazon’s ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ has made waves

Far from just her devotion to twerking, Lizzo has worked on several projects celebrating body positivity and women honoring their bodies. Her Amazon Prime series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, highlighted an under-represented demographic: women in larger bodies who compete to earn a spot as dancers for Lizzo’s stage shows.

Along the way, the women form strong friendships and discover the power of self-empowerment. The first season dropped on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022 and became a big hit, going on to win an Emmy Award, according to IMDb.

Lizzo told Vanity Fair that she’s proud of the show but that she isn’t sure yet if there will be a second season. “We made a good thing, let it stay,” she teased the publication. “But that being said, I don’t know.”