‘Lockwood & Co.’ Season 2 Plan Revealed

Netflix has been unveiling a host of hot new shows, and currently, Lockwood & Co. is one of their top performers. Based on a hugely popular book series, Lockwood & Co. has a bit of everything, from humor and drama to supernatural thrills.

Over the past few weeks, millions of fans have fallen in love with Lockwood & Co., and many have started clamoring for more episodes. While there hasn’t been any decisive news about a renewal as of yet, series creator Joe Cornish recently opened up about what he has envisioned for the future of Lockwood & Co.

‘Lockwood & Co.’ tells the story of a supernatural detective agency

Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Ruby Stokes and Cameron Chapman attend a “Lockwood & Co” Special Screening I Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lockwood & Co. follows the exploits of Lucy Carlyle, a young girl with strong psychic abilities. When she joins up with a start-up ghost-hunting agency in the middle of London, Lucy embarks on a series of adventures that envelop her and her comrades into some seriously spooky happenings. Lockwood & Co. was released on Netflix on January 27, 2023 — and right from the start, it was a hit.

According to Games Radar, the show snagged the number one spot on Netflix’s daily Top 10 list in multiple categories after it was released. It also scored great reviews, with many critics praising Lockwood & Co. as a “spooky delight.”

Joe Cornish has plans for a second season of ‘Lockwood & Co.’

Fans are loving Netflix's #LockwoodAndCo, but will the show return for a second season?!https://t.co/BbndmT9F1M — J-14 Magazine (@J14Magazine) February 21, 2023

From the moment that the first episode dropped, fans have been clamoring for more. As it turns out, creator and show developer Joe Cornish already has a plan outlined if the show does get renewed. In a recent interview with Radio Times, Cornish said “Well, there are five books. Season 1 encompasses the first two books. So we think there’s definitely two more seasons we’d love to make out of the remaining books.”

Cornish went on to praise the structure of the original novels. “It’s lovely to be working on a story where, if you read the books, you kind of know where it’s going, and you know that it’s all been thought through, it’s a breadcrumb trail — little breadcrumbs have been laid in this season that then pay off massively as the story goes forward.”

Cornish also noted that a definitive structure is already in place. “So it’s not one of these things where we’re making it up as we go along,” he said. “There’s very much an overall game plan.”

“So for us, this is the starter course,” he said in closing. “And we would love it if we got to serve the full meal.”

Will ‘Lockwood & Co.’ get renewed for a second season?

The excellent Joe Cornish talks about his Starlight adaptation, Lockwood and Co and many other excellent things…https://t.co/j3ose8UfEc — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) February 19, 2023

To date, Lockwood & Co. has not been renewed for a second season yet. While the first season has received positive reviews and started out very strong on the streaming platform, it has also experienced a pretty major drop in viewership over the past several weeks, struggling to gain the footing that it had when it first hit Netflix.

The publication notes that, historically, Netflix has struggled with shows that appeal to a younger demographic, such as The Imperfects and The Warrior Nun. However, with such a strong start and so many good reviews, there’s a definite chance that Lockwood & Co. could return for Season 2. For now, fans will have to wait and see which way the pendulum swings for the spooky show.