‘Love Is Blind’: Danielle Ruhl Says She and Nick Thompson Divorced Through Text Messages

Chicago natives Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson married during season 2 of Netflix’s reality dating series Love Is Blind. However, she filed for divorce after a little over a year of marriage. In a recent interview, Danielle revealed the two decided to get a divorce through text messages.

Danielle Ruhl says she and Nick Thompson divorced through text messages

Two months after Danielle Ruhl filed for divorce from Nick Thompson, she appeared on the podcast Deux Me After Dark to publicly discuss her separation for the first time.

Danielle revealed they broke up without verbal communication when addressing comments he made about them in interviews, such as cast members not reaching out to him and his decision to establish boundaries with her.

Iyanna and Jarrette & Danielle and Nick all filing for divorce in the same week ?? interesting #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/426Vqa3hhh — DANI MEDINA (@danimedinanews) August 21, 2022

According to the Love Is Blind star, the two concluded they would divorce through text messages and hadn’t talked. Danielle explained she needed to work out things with him due to their legal split but claimed he refused to speak with her.

Instead, she said he sent messages through mutual friends and communicated in other ways he knew would get back to her. Additionally, the Chicago native claimed his “lack of communication” delayed their divorce. She also admitted that he’s “punishing” her by ignoring her.

Danielle opened up about her divorce from Nick

During the October 26 episode, Danielle opened up about her divorce, starting with where she believes things went south. According to the 30-year-old, she began realizing they were “caught up in a fairytale” after their hurried romance and didn’t actually know each other.

Initially believing they were “stressed” due to how they found one another, Danielle brushed it off before she noticed they weren’t fundamentally compatible. She admitted that she had previous “traumas” but insisted she had made progress.

However, when Danielle makes a mistake, she thinks Nick harped on it, making her feel “defeated.” Additionally, she explained she found herself backing down to end arguments and realized they viewed the world differently.

Danielle continued, noting that she also had her faults that caused the relationship not to work, and pointed out the emotional toll going on reality TV took on her. However, she said he didn’t understand how she felt and thought she should be happy because they got married. She also revealed signs she should have taken seriously, such as his alleged comments about wanting to marry someone with anxiety so he could write a book about it.

Danielle called out Nick for posting things to trigger her

When they divorced, Danielle claimed that Nick didn’t want to make it public but released a statement while she was at work.

Therefore, her team had to match him because they didn’t want to appear as though they were on separate pages. Following their split, Danielle accuses her soon-to-be ex-husband of posting things relating to their arguments, making her defensive.

I’m going to Danielle’s next party pic.twitter.com/Q3P5NgwvJD — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) February 18, 2022

For example, she pointed to a public comment he made about “hurt people, hurt people.” Danielle revealed she went to trauma therapy and has admitted to acting out of her triggers. However, she thinks Nick is using it as an excuse for his behavior.

He has also talked about cast members not reaching out to him, and Danielle believes it’s because they saw how he treated her. According to the Chicago native, some of the Love Is Blind alum already had “concerns” but didn’t tell her. She claimed no one took sides but only acted from what they observed. Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix.