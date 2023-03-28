‘Love Is Blind’: Irina on ‘Starting to Resent’ Zack, Wants to Make Things Right With Bliss and Him

Sometimes the Love Is Blind honeymoons can make or break new couples. Irina Solomonova talked about her almost resenting Zack Goytowski and wanting to make amends.

Irina and Zack broke up on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

Zack and Irina | Cr. Netflix

Zack was caught in a love triangle in the pods with Irina and Bliss Poureetezadi. Zack claimed he loved Bliss’s mind but was worried about her family not liking him. He had problems with being accepted in the past, and Bliss said her father hadn’t liked anyone she brought home.

In the end, Bliss said if he chose Irina, it would be a sign of him having bad judgment. He did choose Irina, and things went downhill quickly.

The first time the event planner met the lawyer, she said he looked like a cartoon character. She didn’t feel comfortable touching him, and that continued on the honeymoon.

She asked if they could sit separately on the plane ride home. He said they should end the relationship, and she agreed. Irina joked Paul Peden was the one who got away for her.

Irina says she wants to make things right with Zack and Bliss

Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Irina talked about how she treated her fellow cast members on the We Have the Receipts podcast. Irina claimed she liked Bliss and didn’t know she was interested in Zack until she overheard something. Then her comments soured things.

“I think I was saying stuff that was like triggering her and upsetting her that I didn’t realize,” she said. “Like, oh, that wasn’t my intention. I was so deep into my own life or what was happening between me and Zack that I didn’t realize how it was affecting her coming out of the pods like, ‘He’s in love with me! I’m the one.’”

“I haven’t talked to Bliss or Zack since the show, and so I don’t have any ill intention,” she said. “I truly wish them the best.” The event planner said she wants to “make things right, I guess” with them.

Irina talked about how awkward her honeymoon was with Zack. “He’s like a good guy, but I was almost starting to resent him,” she said, and she “started feeling frustrated.” Irina regrets being rude to him.

Bliss and Zack reunite after the ‘Love Is Blind’ pods

Irina told Zack that he should try to rekindle things with Bliss. He admitted to thinking about Bliss every day. Episode 5 ended with Bliss and Zack meeting face-to-face for the first time in a Seattle restaurant.

They hugged each other, and Zack smiled as they sat down. “Well, um…I made the wrong choice,” he told her. Bliss sighed.

“You know I did, and I do too,” he continued. The teaser for future episodes is careful not to focus on them. But there is a quick clip of the cast at a gathering, and Zack is in the background talking to someone.

Bliss isn’t the only one to return from the pods. Josh Demas, who dated Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds in pods, also returns to tell her that if she doesn’t want to marry Marshall Glaze, then pick him. Episodes 6 to 8 will be available on Netflix on March 31.