‘Love Is Blind’: Lauren Speed-Hamilton Calls out the Show for ‘Cutting All the Black Women’

Lauren Speed-Hamilton managed to find love in the pods as a Black woman. She responded to seeing Black women cut out of Love Is Blind Season 3 and answered fans’ questions about the process.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 started with 30 singles

Every season starts with more singles than fans get to see. Season 3 started with 30 singles dating each other in the pods.

Those singles included multiple Black women named Branni Max, Charita, Kalekia A., Kim, and Raven. Their profiles were released to tease the new season. So fans expected to watch them on their TV screens. However, fans only got to see Raven’s interactions in the pods.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. Producers revealed in previous seasons that other couples got engaged in the pods only to not be followed by the cameras afterward due to time.

Lauren Speed calls out ‘Love Is Blind’ for not including more Black women

I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the black women. How come they are always in the trailer but not the show… ? — Lauren Speed (@Need4LSpeed) October 24, 2022

Former cast members are reacting to the new season, including Speed-Hamilton. “I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the black women. How come they are always in the trailer but not the show…” she tweeted on Oct. 24.

“I know it’s slim pickings but about 85% of them couples be forced (just moving forward for entertainment purposes) anyway. Y’all could at least force some more sisters to move forward throughout the show,” she added.

“I wonder what it is? Are they just not clicking enough with other participants? How do you think they choose what makes the final show?” one person asked.

“It’s couples that get engaged that aren’t even shown sometimes. I think they only show what they deem most entertaining,” the former reality star responded.

“What do they do with those people then? Just say thank you for your time??” one fan asked.

“Yea lol send em home and stop filming them,” she answered.

This isn’t the first time ‘Love Is Blind’ was criticized for representation

The premise of the show is asking if people can fall in love without seeing each other. But fans were tired of only seeing thin people get a love story on the show.

Co-host Vanessa Lachey gave her perspective on why this was with Insider. “Their whole life they’ve been so insecure about being themselves because of this crazy swipe generation that we are in and this catfishing world that we’re in, that they’re so afraid to be themselves,” she said. “I wonder if they truly don’t have enough time in those two weeks to find themselves, A, and then be themselves to then find that spouse.”

It looks like the conversations around representation on the Netflix show are continuing. Time will tell if anyone will respond to Speed-Hamilton’s feedback on the new season.

