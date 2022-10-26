‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: What Happens to the Engagement Rings If They Break Up?

Love Is Blind Season 3 is now playing on Netflix, and fans can’t stop talking about this reality dating show. The premise is simple — single men and women who are looking for love get engaged after their first meeting. But where do those incredible engagement rings come from? Who pays for them? And, what happens to the engagement rings if they break up?

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 couple Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez | Patrick Wymore/Netflix

How much are the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 engagement rings worth?

The five engagement rings we’ve seen so far in season 3 include one that SK gave to Raven, which features a large round diamond set in a swirl pattern in the band. The impressive ring that Bartise gave to Nancy looks like an oval-cut diamond that is surrounded by smaller diamonds.

The engagement of the first official pod couple — Alexa and Brennon — featured a unique ring with a small rectangular diamond set in a gold band with other small diamonds. The spectacular engagement ring that Matt gave to Colleen featured a square-cut diamond with other small diamonds on the band. Finally, the engagement ring that Cole gave to Zanab was a simple square solitaire.

There’s no way of knowing exactly how much these rings are worth. But the jewelry experts at UK retailer Steven Stone know some of the details about the season 2 rings — specifically Lyanna’s ring — which helps them make an educated guess.

“Although it’s really difficult to get a detailed look of the rings when watching the show, Lyanna gave us a really good close up of hers in season two. Her engagement ring looks to feature a 2ct oval diamond on a pave set band – a ring like this could have a value of around $30,000.

Using Lyanna’s ring as an example, the ten engagement rings could be worth more than $300k when their value is combined. We can’t wait to see the rings from season three!”

What happens to the engagement rings if they break up?

Even though the cast members are looking for long-term commitment and marriage on Love is Blind, most don’t bring their own engagement rings. In season 2, we saw contestant Kyle Abrams bringing his mom’s ring to propose to Shaina Hurley. But as a rule, the show provides a selection of rings for the cast to choose from.

The series creators work with a company called Bridal Rings. And per Distractify, the “contestants are provided with an array of different rings to choose from.”

Owner Jay Hariz also noted that contestants have the option of designing a custom ring if they have a specific idea in mind. When the show is over — no matter if the couple makes it to the altar or not — they get to keep the engagement rings.

How does the ‘Love is Blind’ cast pick out their rings?

When it comes to the ring selection process, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen told Variety that “if they want to propose and want to have a ring to give, we provide — up to a certain level — a ring for them to do that with.”

“If they choose to do that, we actually give choices. There are, like, 10 or 12 different styles and colors,” Coelen explained.

He noted that cast members don’t have to propose with a ring at all, saying that it is completely up to them and there’s “no pressure.” The creator also revealed that the female contestants do have the option of proposing, but “most say they don’t want to do that.”

Love is Blind Season 3 is now playing on Netflix.

