Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Couples Are Compatible Based on Astrology?

Love Is Blind season 4 has seen four couples (technically five, if you count one breakup and switching to another partner) get engaged, but will any of them last, according to astrology? Here’s which of the reality TV couples has the most (and least) potential, based on the Netflix stars’ zodiac signs.

[Spoiler alert: Love Is Blind season 4 spoilers ahead.]

“Love Is Blind” | Netflix

Paul and Micah: Aries/Pisces

According to Her Campus, Paul is an Aries, while Micah has a Pisces zodiac sign. It’s unsurprising that an Aries would find love in the Love Is Blind pods. Astrology indicates that Aries men like Paul are headstrong and impulsive, and they fall in love quickly. Unfortunately, they can fall out of love just as easily, which could be the case for this couple.

This is a pairing of total opposites, and opposites either attract and balance each other or clash completely. Aries is a fire sign, while Micah is the water sign Pisces. Water zodiac signs can calm and soothe fire signs, or they can put them out completely. Pisces is also the oldest or most “spiritually mature” zodiac sign, while Aries is the youngest.

This couple has a 50/50 chance of working out, but if they stay together, they could learn a great deal from each other.

Marshall and Jackie: Virgo/Capricorn

Her Campus says that Marshall is a Virgo, while Jackie is a Capricorn. Love Is Blind fans can even see the Capricorn zodiac symbol tattooed on her back!

According to astrology, this could be a match made in heaven. Virgo and Capricorn are both earth signs, and two zodiac signs belonging to the same element tend to have a natural connection.

However, there may be a lack of balance in their relationship if they are too similar. As a Capricorn, Jackie could be very hard-headed and one-track-minded, and Virgo Marshall could easily tire of always being the one who compromises.

Virgos also tend to point out people’s flaws and seek to “fix” them, as Marshall indicated when he called Jackie “a project.”

This couple has a lot of potential, but they will have to overcome their own worst qualities – such as perfectionism and insecurity- to truly work well together.

Zack and Irina/Bliss: Aries/Scorpio/Libra

It’s easy to see why Zack and Irina were so drawn to each other in the pods. According to My Imperfect Life, Zack is an Aries, and Irina is a Scorpio. These two are among the rare zodiac signs that share a ruling planet. Scorpio and Aries are both ruled by Mars, the planet of war and passion. Scorpio is also guided by Pluto, the planet of death, rebirth, and transformation.

It’s just as easy to understand why they didn’t work out once they met in person. Aries and Scorpio are an explosive combination – they can fight as fiercely as they can love. And, in Zack and Irina’s case, their love burned out quickly, only leaving room for disagreements.

As a Libra, Bliss probably felt like a breath of fresh to Zack after his experience with Irina. Libras are all about keeping the peace and making other people feel good. Aries can be too dominant and impulsive for Libras, while Aries can get turned off by Libra’s passive nature. They will have to compromise, but Zack and Bliss have a strong chance of success as a couple.

Kwame and Chelsea: Aries/Taurus

Lots of Aries men on Love Is Blind season 4! It makes sense since this zodiac sign jumps into everything headfirst and likes to move quickly in relationships.

Kwame is an Aries, while Chelsea is a Taurus. Aries and Taurus are neighboring signs, meaning they are typically better off as friends than as romantic partners. Aries needs a partner who can keep them guessing and on their toes, while Taurus thrives on routine and stability. As a fire sign, Aries can also feel smothered by earth sign Taurus.

Kwame and Chelsea have perhaps the lowest chance of succeeding out of all the Love Is Blind season 4 couples, based on astrology.

Brett and Tiffany: Scorpio/Sagittarius

Tiffany and Brett are the couple Love Is Blind season 4 fans are rooting for the most, but unfortunately, astrology indicates they are not super compatible.

Like Kwame and Chelsea, Scorpio and Sagittarius are neighboring zodiac signs, decreasing their chances of long-term romantic compatibility.

Sagittarius is a fire sign that likes to have fun and takes everything lightly, while Scorpio is intense and serious. It’s no wonder that Tiffany fell asleep during a pod date while Brett was pouring out his heart.

According to astrology, these two would have to overcome some major personality differences and make sure their values and lifestyle align if they want to have a lasting love.