Another brave group of singles is venturing into the pods. Love Is Blind Season 6 is coming to Netflix, and we have all the details you need to know about when the new season hits the streaming service, the episode release schedule, and more.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 premieres February 14

The sixth installment of the hit reality dating series makes its debut on the most romantic day of the year. Love Is Blind Season 6 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The new season follows 30 singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, as they dive into a one-of-a-kind dating experiment where they get to know potential partners without ever meeting face to face.

The Love Is Blind Charlotte cast is “ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen,” according to Netflix’s synopsis. “This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

“I literally have everything in my life. I just don’t have my person,” says cast member Ashley in a teaser for the new season (via YouTube). “I’m ready to go headfirst into this experiment.”

‘Love Is Blind’ episode release schedule

Love Is Blind Season 6 will have 12 hourlong episodes. The season kicks off on Valentine’s Day with six binge-able episodes hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. New episodes release weekly at 12 a.m. PST through March 6. Here’s the complete episode release schedule:

Feb. 14: Episodes 1-6

Feb. 21: Episodes 7-9

Feb. 28: Episodes 10-11

March 6: Episode 12

Meet the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 cast

So, who are the 30 men and women who signed on for Love Is Blind Season 6? They are:

Alejandra, 28, a financial consultant

Amber, 31, who works in medical device sales

Amber Desiree “AD,” 33, a real estate broker

Amym 28, an e-commerce specialist

Amy C., 34, a PP director

Ariel, 32, a mortgage broker

Ashley, 32, a nurse practitioner

Austin, 27, who works in software sales

Ben, 34, a cloud solutions architect

Brittany, 25, a senior client partner

Chelsea, 31, a flight attendant and event planner

Clay, 31, who works in enterprise sales and is an entrepreneur

Danielle, 30, who works in corporate comms

Danette, 33, a flight attendant

Deion, 27, who working in software sales

Drake, 32, a video producer

Jamal, 32, a store director

Jeramey, 32, who works in intralogistics

Jessica, 29, an executive assistant

Jimmy, 28, who works in software sales

Johnny, 28, an account executive

Kenneth, 26, a middle school principal

Laura, 34, an account director

Mackenzie, 25, a makeup artist

Matthew, 37, a senior financial advisor

Nolan, 31, a management consultant

Sarah Ann, 30, a customer support manager

Sunni, 34, a business analyst

Trevor, 31, a project manager

Vince, 35, a lawyer

