‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Premiere Date and Episode Release Schedule
Another brave group of singles is venturing into the pods. Love Is Blind Season 6 is coming to Netflix, and we have all the details you need to know about when the new season hits the streaming service, the episode release schedule, and more.
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 premieres February 14
The sixth installment of the hit reality dating series makes its debut on the most romantic day of the year. Love Is Blind Season 6 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 14.
The new season follows 30 singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, as they dive into a one-of-a-kind dating experiment where they get to know potential partners without ever meeting face to face.
The Love Is Blind Charlotte cast is “ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen,” according to Netflix’s synopsis. “This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”
“I literally have everything in my life. I just don’t have my person,” says cast member Ashley in a teaser for the new season (via YouTube). “I’m ready to go headfirst into this experiment.”
‘Love Is Blind’ episode release schedule
Love Is Blind Season 6 will have 12 hourlong episodes. The season kicks off on Valentine’s Day with six binge-able episodes hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. New episodes release weekly at 12 a.m. PST through March 6. Here’s the complete episode release schedule:
- Feb. 14: Episodes 1-6
- Feb. 21: Episodes 7-9
- Feb. 28: Episodes 10-11
- March 6: Episode 12
Meet the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 cast
So, who are the 30 men and women who signed on for Love Is Blind Season 6? They are:
- Alejandra, 28, a financial consultant
- Amber, 31, who works in medical device sales
- Amber Desiree “AD,” 33, a real estate broker
- Amym 28, an e-commerce specialist
- Amy C., 34, a PP director
- Ariel, 32, a mortgage broker
- Ashley, 32, a nurse practitioner
- Austin, 27, who works in software sales
- Ben, 34, a cloud solutions architect
- Brittany, 25, a senior client partner
- Chelsea, 31, a flight attendant and event planner
- Clay, 31, who works in enterprise sales and is an entrepreneur
- Danielle, 30, who works in corporate comms
- Danette, 33, a flight attendant
- Deion, 27, who working in software sales
- Drake, 32, a video producer
- Jamal, 32, a store director
- Jeramey, 32, who works in intralogistics
- Jessica, 29, an executive assistant
- Jimmy, 28, who works in software sales
- Johnny, 28, an account executive
- Kenneth, 26, a middle school principal
- Laura, 34, an account director
- Mackenzie, 25, a makeup artist
- Matthew, 37, a senior financial advisor
- Nolan, 31, a management consultant
- Sarah Ann, 30, a customer support manager
- Sunni, 34, a business analyst
- Trevor, 31, a project manager
- Vince, 35, a lawyer
