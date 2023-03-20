‘Love Is Blind’: [Spoiler] of Season 4 Jokes About Love in the Pods Before Premiere

We’re already getting the cast making social media content days ahead of the Love Is Blind Season 4 premiere. Here is what one Love Is Blind cast member had to say about a man telling her he loves her in the pods.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains light spoilers from Love Is Blind season 4 Episodes 1 – 4.]

Jackelina is in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

The cast for season 4 has been revealed. Seattle is the new setting of the reality TV show. The singles answered a few questions in the announcement video. “What relationship red flags do you watch out for?” is one of the questions.

“I get a lot of ‘Oh, you’re kind of sassy,’” she answered. “Or like, ‘Your attitude is a little much.’ You better let them know I’m not gonna tone it down.”

So if Jackelina is shown in the episodes, then we can expect her to speak her mind. She has already teased how things go for her in the pods.

Jackelina posts about finding love on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

Bliss, Chelsea, Kendra, Amber, Tiffany of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

The premiere comes this Friday, but the dental assistant already has jokes about the experience. One TikTok shows her holding a coffee cup and drinking it to the audio, “PERIOD!”

She captioned it with, “when he says how much he loves me and how great I am in the pods without even seeing me #loveisblind #netflix” on Instagram.

Another TikTok shows her sitting down and lip-syncing to the audio, “I don’t know her. OK, but that’s not the point. This is a business, an establishment. And if you were working for me, you’d be fired immediately!”

She captioned this on Instagram, “The Love Is Blind fans in my comments about the ‘daddies.’”

The 27 year old also posted her picture from the show with the quote, “I’m here to find my daddy and leave to start our lives together.” The comments show people cheering her on for her search.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 trailer shows Jackelina gets engaged

This season’s trailer showed which stars get engaged. There is a clip of Jackelina tearing up in the pods and saying, ‘Oh honey.’ The cast is later on their honeymoon and seeing each other.

“Wait a minute, he’s kinda fine,” Jackelina says while raising her sunglasses. It looks like she’s talking about Brett.

There is another clip of her arguing with someone. “We don’t have sex, bro,” she says. “You’re gonna give me a migraine.”

The trailer also teases that there will be drama. A man said he made the wrong choice and would propose to another woman. A future bride doesn’t show up for the wedding dress fitting. Lastly, Micah puts her groom on the spot at the altar and tells him to answer the big question first. Will he marry her?

It looks like another dramatic season. Season 4 premieres on Friday, March 24, 2023, on Netflix.