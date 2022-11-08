‘Love Is Blind’: TikTok Spoils Another Couple’s Ending With a Spotting at a Store

Some Love Is Blind fans can’t wait for the final episodes to find out the outcome of season 3. Someone spoiled what another couple said at the altar with a spotting at a store.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-10.]

TikTok spoiled a ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 couple is dating

Sk Alagbada, Cole Barnett, Matt Bolton, Bartise Bowden, Brennon Lemieux, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Alexa Alfia, Zanab Jaffrey, Colleen Reed, Nancy Rodriguez, and Raven Ross from the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 reunion | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Season 3 will end with Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez, Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey, and Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada going to the altar and deciding to either say “I do” or “I don’t.”

“Approaching the Altar” already revealed SK said I don’t to Raven. He claimed the timing wasn’t right because of Raven’s family situation and his move to California.

However, a TikTok user revealed they saw SK and Raven move in together where they live. A man approached Raven while walking his dog and found out they moved in together and are currently dating.

TikTok spoils another ‘Love Is Blind’ couple’s ending

Fans continue to be detectives to figure out which couples said yes at the altar. An account named Broopitt shared a video of Matt and Colleen walking together in a parking lot of a store. It ended with pictures of them inside the store looking at soap.

This post was in response to a comment that read, “At this point Love Is Blind should just release all the episodes from jump lol cuz one thing about us Social Media Investigators, we will find out!”

Fans in the comment section didn’t sound happy. “Nooooo why Colleen,” one person asked.

“Noooooo!!!! Ugh. No. No. No. no. No. [red flag emoji] But yes, release it all at once Netflix,” another fan wrote.

“Ugh that makes me so sad for her,” a third person commented.

So it looks like Matt and Colleen probably got married. But fans will have to wait to see what happened at the altar.

When will the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 final episodes be released?

A wild end to a wild ride. Find out who says "I do" and what happens next on the Love is Blind Season 3 Finale, premiering November 9. pic.twitter.com/dVe9yw6X7O — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) November 4, 2022

The new episodes will be released on Nov. 9. Episode 11 is the finale, and the reunion will be released on the day.

Soon fans will get to hear what the cast thinks of the episodes and give their updates to fans. A picture was released of the cast sitting down for the reunion with Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Matt is sitting on a bigger couch with SK and Cole. On the other side, there are Colleen, Zanab, and Raven. Meanwhile, Bartise and Brennon sit on one side of the hosts, and Alexa and Nancy are on the other.

There were many theories about what this seating arrangement could mean. But looks like these new spoilers dispel and confirm some of them.

