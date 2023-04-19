Lucille Ball Lost 23 Pounds When She Took on a Stressful Dramatic Role

Lucille Ball is a comedy legend. She made history many times over, first for her work in the beloved TV series I Love Lucy and later for her role as the head of a major TV studio. A tough, no-nonsense woman who dedicated everything to her craft, Ball remains a pop culture icon decades after her 1989 death. Though Ball excelled at comedy, she also dabbled in drama, most notably in a 1985 movie where she portrayed a homeless person. Ball worked so hard to inhabit the character that she lost over 20 pounds.

Lucille Ball dominated comedy

Ball’s hard work and determination defined her rise to the top. Born into a middle-class family, she struggled to make it in the entertainment industry. For years, she worked as a model before landing minor roles in comedies and dramatic films. Eventually, Ball earned the designation “Queen of the B’s” for her string of B-movies, according to Britannica.

But everything changed in 1951, when the actor and her husband, Desi Arnaz, debuted in I Love Lucy. The TV show became a runaway hit, with fans worldwide falling in love with the character of Lucy Ricardo. By the time the series ended in 1957, Ball was a superstar.

Lucille Ball tried her hand at drama in ‘Stone Pillow’

Lucille Ball in the 1985 made-for-TV movie ‘Stone Pillow’ | CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

After I Love Lucy, Ball continued working in comedy, starring in The Lucy Show and Here’s Lucy. Increasingly, she focused on television production and stepped back from performing in the ’80s. However, she never lost her passion for acting. In 1985, she starred in the made-for-TV movie Stone Pillow. Ball dove headfirst into the role of Florabelle, a homeless woman in New York City.

According to The Twilight Years podcast, Ball took the role seriously, making script changes and designing Florabelle’s costume. But filming was strenuous, causing Ball to lose 23 pounds. She even suffered from dehydration during the shooting of Stone Pillow. Her daughter, Lucie Arnaz, noted that the difficult production might have contributed to Ball’s death four years later.

What did critics say about ‘Stone Pillow’?

Ball had high hopes for Stone Pillow, but it received mixed reviews upon its release. Some critics praised the actor’s earnest performance, while others noted it felt strange to see the comedy legend play against type. Not until recently did Stone Pillow begin to receive a renewed wave of attention. A 2016 report from Culled Culture pointed out that Ball never got the accolades she deserved for her work in the production, noting she was “brave” to tackle such an unexpected role.

After Stone Pillow, Ball acted only once more professionally, in the sitcom Life With Lucy. The show was not well-received, and the star stepped into retirement.

Four years later, Lucille Ball died in 1989 at age 77, devastating millions of fans. She is still heralded as not only a talented comedian and actor but also a woman who helped change the course of TV history.