Madonna and Prince wrote a song that seem like a love song but it’s not. During an interview, the Material Girl revealed what she thought of Prince as a person. The song they wrote together became the template for a 2000s hit.

Madonna and Prince wrote a song about anxiety

Madonna’s album Like a Prayer includes some of the most memorable singles of her career, such as the title track, “Express Yourself,” “Cherish,” and “Keep It Together.” On top of that, it includes the revealing ballad “Oh Father.” One of the tracks from the record that doesn’t receive much attention is “Love Song.” Considering that Prince, one of the other biggest stars of all time, is on “Love Song,” it’s incredible that the song is mostly forgotten.

During a 1989 interview with Rolling Stone, the Queen of Pop was asked about her collaboration with the Purple One. “We never talk about religion or politics,” she replied. “But ‘Love Song’ does have a spirituality about it, the kind that exists between two people.

“It’s really about that push and pull of a relationship,” she added. “The back and forth: I love you, I hate you. I want you, get away from me. You build me up and tear me down. That constant rubbing.”

While the song in question is called “Love Song,” it’s a song about anxiety, specifically the anxiety that a relationship is a big waste of time. The light funk of “Love Song” sounds more like Prince’s general style than Madonna’s, even though Madonna delved into funk a bit with “Express Yourself” and “Keep It Together.”

What the Queen of Pop thought of the ‘Purple Rain’ star

Madonna revealed some olfactory information about the “Purple Rain” singer. “He does smell good!” she opined. “I’m really aware of people’s smells. I love fragrances and perfumes.

“Ever since I’ve known Prince, I’ve attached a smell to him, which is lavender, and I don’t know why,” she added. “He reeks of it. And I’m sure he would probably disagree with me. He’s very private, you know, and very shy. He’s great when you get to know him. Charming and funny, in his own way. More than anything, he really comes alive when he’s working.”

Madonna’s Prince collaboration became the template for ‘Hung Up’

“Love Song” appeared on the album Like a Prayer. The song was never a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100. On the other hand, Like a Prayer was one of Madonna’s defining albums. It skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200. It was No. 1 for six of its 77 weeks on the chart.

While “Love Song” was never a hit, Madonna reused the line “Time goes by so slowly for those who wait / And those who run seem to have all the fun” for her single “Hung Up.” That song became one of her biggest hits from the 2000s. It reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 20 weeks. The tune’s parent album, Confessions on a Dancefloor, peaked at No. 1 for a week and remained on the chart for 37 weeks.

“Love Song” wasn’t big but it paved the way for something a lot bigger.