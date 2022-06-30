Why Madonna Has Never Been on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Madonna has never appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race, even though the singer has been honored several times on the Emmy Award-winning program. Here’s why Madonna has never been on RuPaul’s Drag Race and which judge of the show was accused of copying her.

Madonna | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Madonna has been honored on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ many times

Pop culture icon Madonna has never been on RuPaul’s Drag Race, despite being honored on the popular TV show many times.

Contestants have impersonated Madonna as part of the show’s famous “Snatch Game” challenge, lip-synced her songs to avoid elimination, and even performed a musical tribute called “Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical.”

Even though it is not uncommon for stars to come on the show when their work is featured, the ‘Frozen’ singer has never made an appearance on Drag Race.

Michelle Visage revealed that Cher has been asked to come on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ many times

RuPaul Charles’ best friend and judge of RuPaul’s Drag Race Michelle Visage revealed that they have asked the “Vogue” singer to appear on the program many times.

“Just to let everybody know, we have asked Dolly Parton for 11, 12, 13 years,” Visage shared with Huffington Post in May 2021. “At the end of the day, it’s scheduling, and it’s a very long day for these people.”

Visage added, “To just calm everybody down, we do ask Cher, we do ask Madonna, we do ask Liza, we do ask Dolly, we ask everybody, and scheduling is always the conflict. It took years to get Gaga, but we got her.”

Madonna’s record label told Michelle Visage to stop copying the megastar singer

Michelle Visage, who is a self-proclaimed huge Madonna fan, was once accused of copying the legendary singer. It was during the time period when RuPaul’s Drag Race judge belonged to a girl group called Seduction.

“When Michelle was in Seduction she was always accused of copying Madonna’s style,” Leah Remini said while guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show alongside Visage in October 2021.

“The quick story goes like this,” Visage said. “Her record label called my record label and said, ‘Listen, one of your girls in the group Seduction thinks she’s Madonna, and if she’s going to bite her look, the least she could do is do it well.”

Visage added, “They didn’t want to tell me, but when they told me, all I heard was, ‘Madonna knows who I am! Madonna knows who I am!’”

But the Drag Race judge remains a big fan of Madonna, and the copying accusation was decades ago, so it’s unlikely that it factored into why the singer has never appeared on the program.

