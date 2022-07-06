Madonna and Summer House’s Andrea Denver Had a 4-Year Texting Friendship – Describes Material Girl as ‘the Nicest’

Summer House star Andrea Denver is still stunned over how he connected with Madonna after being in the background of a video.

But after Madonna tagged him in a photo and then followed him on social media, Denver developed a friendship with her via text where he recalled the singer being one of the “nicest” people he’s ever encountered. Plus, Denver recalled that Madonna gave him advice, encouraging him to go further in his career beyond modeling.

Andrea Denver was shocked Madonna noticed him in the video

Denver said the fact Madonna even found him in the video was amazing. “Even though my role was really small, you can barely see me. You seen me more in the backstage video than in the actual video. But it’s funny because I had no clue I was on a photo shoot, minding my own business, taking a picture,” he recalled on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Andrea Denver and Madonna |Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry

“And my phones are blowing because everybody was texting me from Italy. They were texting me from the US like, oh my gosh, Madonna just posted you, she just tagged you. She just followed you,” he continued.

Denver recalled being in total disbelief Madonna had followed him. He also wanted to address a rumor that got started.

“She literally tagged me and start following me. So it was pretty, it was a pretty nice experience,” he said. “Then they made up all that story about TMZ that I said that I would date her and stuff. I never said that. [Instead] I said that I was feeling flattered because, Madonna is such an icon.”

Denver added, “I grew up with Madonna and think she’s a beautiful woman,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong. But you know, like it was more like, I was really happy and flattered that she, she posted them and she appreciated, I mean, I never said that I was going to date her.”

They formed a sweet friendship that lasted four years

Denver also said he and Madonna texted for about four years and she gave him advice. “I think I’m might have thanked her, and then we started chatting,” he said about how he started communicating with Madonna.

“We talk about many things we talk about Italy. We talk about family, because she’s a great mom to her children. Like a couple of her children were also on set when we filmed the video. And so we talk about family and Italy. She gave me a lot of life advice, which was great,” he continued.

“And maybe I didn’t catch all of them right at the second. But I remember like maybe a year ago I started going through those texts. I was just curious. And there was like so much advice that she was giving me and I was probably just immature and I didn’t see it that way, but like, I wish I would have made treasure of all that stuff that she said before,” he said.

Adding, “She was really nice, really, really sweet person and really a lot of fun. She always say, I remember this: She said you’re better than being just a male model.” Adding, “Get out of there and you can do so much more you’re smarter than that. You know this is just something that there was much deeper stuff than that.” Denver aspired to become a journalist at one point and said Madonna’s advice continues to resonate with him.

RELATED: Madonna’s Affair With Sandra Bernhard’s Girlfriend Destroyed Their Relationship, Isaac Mizrahi Believes