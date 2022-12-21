Madonna Only Wrote 1 of Her Hit Songs By Herself

Madonna‘s songs often topped the charts — but she usually had a little help writing them. She wrote one of her most famous songs entirely on her own. Subsequently, a musical icon helped make the track a single.

Nile Rodgers of Chic loved 1 Madonna song and wanted her label to put it out as a single

Nile Rodgers co-founded the band Chic, which is most famous for hits such as “Le Freak,” “Good Times,” and “I Want Your Love.” He also worked on some of Madonna’s most famous songs, such as “Like a Virgin,” “Dress You Up,” and “Material Girl.” During a 2022 interview with Paper, he said the record label hesitated to release “Lucky Star.”

“I think for them, they didn’t really understand what they had or they were nervous,” he said. “When Michael called me — they won’t know who Michael is — and he asked me what they should do, I said, ‘S***, put out ‘Lucky Star.'” Rodgers did not explain Michael’s identity.

Rodgers discussed his feelings about “Lucky Star.” “It’s one of my favorite songs on the record,” he revealed. “I mean, she’s already served it, all the stores already have Madonna’s album, so why wouldn’t you push yet another single? It just made sense to me. And we had to wait.” While Rodgers was a big fan of “Lucky Star,” he did not actually work on the song.

Nile Rodgers discussed why he thinks Madonna is so amazing

Rodgers explained why he thought the Queen of Pop was so talented. “I don’t know if I have said this to anybody before, but what’s been great for me watching Madonna, watching her career, is that she is an amazing storyteller,” he opined. “You f****** believe her.”

“It can be comedic, it can be clever, but she really demands your attention,” he added. “I knew that just from hanging out together, waiting to put the record out. We would go to clubs and she’d walk in the room and — phew! — take the oxygen right out of the room. It was amazing.” According to Billboard, “Lucky Star” is Madonna’s sole hit she wrote entirely by herself.

How the song performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Lucky Star” became the Queen of Pop’s first top 5 single. It reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 16 weeks. The tune appeared on the singer’s self-titled debut album. The album reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 168 weeks. Even though it did not reach No. 1 like some of her other records, Madonna lasted on the chart longer than any of her subsequent albums.

The music video for “Lucky Star” also gained attention for getting mentioned in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. In the film, one of the characters says she wishes she resembled Madonna in the video.

“Lucky Star” broke ground in Madonna’s career and it proved she can write hit songs all by herself.