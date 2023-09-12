Music legend Tina Turner had four children, all boys. She had only 1 child with ex-husband Ike Turner, she adopted 2 of his sons and had a child prior to marrying Ike.

Music trailblazer Tina Turner died in May 2023, leaving behind a legacy of four kids. Tina, whose real name was Anna Mae Bullock, had two biological sons and two sons she adopted while married to Ike Turner.

Prior to her marriage to Ike, Tina gave birth to Raymond Craig in August 1958. She ultimately changed Raymond’s name to Craig Raymond Turner after she married Ike. Ike adopted Craig.

Ike and Tina had only one biological son together, Ronnie Turner, born in October 1960. Tina also adopted Ike’s sons, Ike Jr. and Michael.

Who was Craig Raymond Turner?

Tina gave birth to Craig when she was 18 years old. She was in a relationship with Raymond Hill, who played sax in Ike Turner’s band. Her relationship with Raymond was short-lived and she started dating Ike.

Tina had described Craig as being quiet and shy. Later in life, he became depressed and took his own life. But at the time, Tina thought Craig was happy because he recently met someone new and started a new job.

“I still don’t know what took him to the edge,” she told the BBC. “At that stage, he had said to me that he had never met a woman that he felt that way about.”

“He was bringing her to meet me [for] his birthday in August,” he continued. “He had decorated his apartment, that I bought him years ago. He had gotten a new job with a prominent real estate company in California, [which] he was very happy with.”

Tina Turner had another son who died

Only six months before her death, Tina’s son Ronnie died at age 62 from metastatic colon carcinoma. “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” Tina posted about her son on Instagram.

Upon his death, Ronnie’s wife Afida posted a tribute to her husband. “I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for this 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad. This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair.”

Afida also revealed this summer she had Ronnie’s sperm frozen so she could possibly conceive another child. She thanked People Magazine for their coverage of her “Next steps to try for a baby Turner bundle of joy. I appreciate you fans for coming along with me on the family planning journey.”

Tina Turner’s adopted sons found trouble in recent months

Ike Jr. was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on May 6, 2023. Police found 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamines. According to the arresting officer, Ike tried to “eat the drugs” as cops approached him (via People).

In 2018, Ike Jr. said he and his mother were estranged. “Tina raised me from the age of two. She’s the only mother I’ve ever known,” he told Daily Mail. “But I haven’t talked to my mother since God knows when – probably around 2000. I don’t think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either.”

Michael also faced addiction. “I know in my heart if I called Tina or my father, Ike, right now they would come and help me but I just can’t do it,” he reportedly told the Sunday Mercury (via People). “Tina was really good to me and I love her but I can’t live with anybody. I gotta be free to do what I want to do.”

Ike later revealed that Michael dealt with seizures and was using a wheelchair. “Michael is in a convalescent home in Southern California and needs medical support,” he said. “I’ve been to see him quite a few times. He’s doing great.”