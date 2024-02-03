Mariah Carey was a bronze dream as she posed for photos before receiving an award at the Recording Academy Honors.

The “Songbird Supreme” celebrated her lasting legacy on February 1, 2024, at the Recording Academy Honors. Mariah Carey was a bronze dream as she posed for photos before the ceremony.

During the Thursday night event, both Carey and Lenny Kravitz received Global Impact Awards from the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective.

Mariah Carey at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors on February 01, 2024 | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The 54-year-old stepped out for the evening in a couture Schiaparelli gown draped in sheer tulle layers. A nude satin corset hugged the “Fantasy” singer’s curves, and a voluminous bow adorned her left side.

Carey’s locks were reminiscent of Old Hollywood, with cascading blonde waves. The five-time Grammy Award winner‘s rose lip, pink cheeks, and smokey brown eyes accented her bronzed ensemble.

Mariah Carey at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey always makes a statement, and this includes her jewelry. The mother of two donned diamond drop earrings, a diamond choker necklace, and matching bracelets.

Carey received the honor because her “dedication to the art form has greatly influenced the industry and whose legacy of service inspires countless individuals worldwide,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The “We Belong Together” singer stated, “I accept this award on behalf of every person who has ever felt silenced or marginalized, who has ever been told their voice doesn’t matter. Your truth matters.”

Mariah Carey at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors on February 01, 2024 | Momodu Mansaray/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Recording Academy Honors’ star-studded guest list included Omarion, Niecy Nash, and Lenny Kravitz.

The “American Woman” singer also received the World Impact Award. Kravitz explained, “To be a part of this lineage is a privilege I cherish.”

Omarion, Niecy Nash, and Lenny Kravitz at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Singer and actor Halle Bailey walked the carpet with her boyfriend, rapper DDG. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Halo, late last year. The new mom donned a corseted white gown and diamonds.

(L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Among the many stars who attended the 2024 Recording Academy Honors, Jordin Sparks, LeToya Luckett, and Tori Kelly contributed notable looks.