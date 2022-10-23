Mark Hamill Made More Than $1 Million for His ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Cameo

Mark Hamill is one of the most iconic actors in the world, thanks to his work as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film franchise. Hamill first portrayed Luke in 1977, in the blockbuster science-fiction classic Star Wars: A New Hope. To this day, he’s continued reprising the role, lending his talents to more recent projects like The Mandalorian. While the star has acted in a variety of other projects, he’s made much of his fortune from Star Wars. Reportedly, Mark Hammill made more than $1 million for a cameo in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Mark Hamill is known as Luke Skywalker in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise

In 1977, Hamill was a young actor best known for his work in TV shows like General Hospital. According to IMDb, Hamill’s early roles included shows such as The Partridge Family and One Day at a Time. However, when he was cast as Luke Skywalker in the 1977 science-fiction epic Star Wars, his entire career shifted.

The film had a huge effect on the entertainment industry, and the character of Luke Skywalker became instantly iconic. Hamill reprised his role in the sequel films Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. He also voiced the character in audio productions and appeared in documentaries to discuss his role. For many fans around the world, Hamill is the face of the franchise. So, when rumors spread in 2014 that Hamill would return for an all-new Star Wars film titled The Force Awakens, fans were hopeful.

How much did Mark Hamill make for his cameo in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’?

Mark Hamill recently described a different ending to Star Wars: The Force Awakens that he pitched to director J.J. Abrams that would have been a touching call-back to A New Hope. pic.twitter.com/vld1emFbHH — IGN (@IGN) April 12, 2019

Ultimately, while there was a lot of anticipation regarding Hamill’s return as Luke in The Force Awakens, he didn’t appear until the very end of the film. And even then, he spoke not a single line of dialogue. While his appearance primarily functioned as a setup for the 2017 sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hamill still had an impact. And he paid quite well for his work.

As reported by BuzzFeed, he was paid anywhere between $1 – 3 million for his work in the film, even though his appearance was essentially equal to a cameo. Still, Hamill admitted that he worked hard to get ready for the role. He worked with a personal trainer to get in shape for his appearance as Luke and dived deep to learn the script, according to CBR.

What is Mark Hamill’s net worth?

Mark Hamill during the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on December 13, 2017 in London, England. | Mike Marsland/WireImage

Hamill’s exact salary for 2017’s The Last Jedi and 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker isn’t known. However, Hamill was one of the higher-paid stars in the original Star Wars trilogy. He made an estimated $650,000 for A New Hope alone (a lot at the time). In between working on Star Wars projects, Hamill has enjoyed a prolific career as a voice actor. He lends his talents to animated films and TV shows as well as video games.

These days, Hamill’s net worth is reported as being around $18 million. While that might seem low compared to other Star Wars veterans like Harrison Ford. Hamill has always seemed happy to be known as Luke Skywalker, an example of heroism and positivity in pop culture.

RELATED: One of Mark Hamill’s First Dates with Marilou York Was a ‘Star Wars’ Movie