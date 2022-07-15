Mark Zuckerberg Started With 1 $7 Million Home Before Buying up His Neighbor’s Houses

The co-founder and CEO of the social media platform Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has been in the public eye for years. Often cited as a prime example of an eccentric billionaire, Zuckerberg likes to live off the radar. But he definitely enjoys the trappings of fame and fortune. Over the years, Zuckerberg has invested in several expensive homes, and these days, the tech entrepreneur owns at least a dozen properties. Notably, not only does Zuckerberg like to buy homes in exclusive neighborhoods, but the billionaire has a reputation for even buying his neighbors’ properties to ensure maximum privacy for him and his family.

What is Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth?

A renowned software developer, Zuckerberg launched Facebook in 2004. The social media platform quickly took off, reaching one billion users by 2012. By 2007, Zuckerberg had entered the spotlight. He became a billionaire and received notoriety for both his technological brilliance and his rumored eccentricity. Over the past decade, Zuckerberg has consistently been considered one of the most influential people in the world due to his involvement with Facebook and its parent company, Meta Platforms.

Zuckerberg has often caused controversy due to his handling of various issues related to Facebook’s privacy measures. But the media magnate has only gotten wealthier. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zuckerberg’s 2022 net worth is around $70 billion. The publication notes that Zuckerberg is one of the richest people on the planet and one of the youngest of that elite group to boot.

Mark Zuckerberg owns 10 houses in California alone

The billionaire married his wife, Priscilla Chan, in 2012. The pair have two young children. Zuckerberg and his family live the good life. According to Architectural Digest, he owns at least a dozen houses, with 10 located in California. His extensive real estate holdings started in 2011 when Mark Zuckerberg purchased a $7 million house in Palo Alto. The mansion is reportedly just over 5,600 square feet. It’s equipped with all kinds of technological advances, including a custom-made artificial intelligence assistant.

Over the years that followed, Zuckerberg purchased several more homes in California. He even bought up the houses surrounding their original Palo Alto house to create a bespoke compound for him and his family to enjoy. In 2014, Zuckerberg and crew expanded their operations to Hawaii. The Facebook co-founder purchasing over 700 acres on the island of Kauai for about $116 million. Since then, Zuckerberg and Chan have purchased more property in Hawaii, as well as in Lake Tahoe.

Zuckerberg and his family enjoy downtime in Lake Tahoe

His homes in Silicon Valley keep him close to the center of the action. But when Zuckerberg wants to unwind, he heads to his Lake Tahoe property. He owns two mansions in the area, according to SquareYards, expansive homes spread over 10 acres. Reportedly, the primary mansion has 15 bedrooms, huge tiers for docking his boats, and stunning scenic views of the lake and surrounding woods.

The mansions come complete with guesthouses and space for property caretakers, as well as all the interior delights that one would expect a tech magnate to have — such as an extravagant pool room and built-in bookshelves for cozy nights by the fire. For Zuckerberg, his Lake Tahoe property is the ideal spot to escape the chaos of running a massive business venture and enjoy some downtime with his family.

