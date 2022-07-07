‘Married at First Sight’: Alexis Says Justin Isn’t Physically Her Type in San Diego Season Premiere

TL;DR:

Alexis and Justin said “I do” in the Married at First Sight Season 15 premiere.

Justin thought Alexis looked like the “perfect wife,” but she said he wasn’t exactly her physical type.

However, she did say she liked his personality.

One down, four to go. The first of Married at First Sight Season 15’s couples got married in the season premiere, which aired July 6. Alexis and Justin met at the altar for the first time in the episode’s final moments and then shared their candid first impressions of their new spouse.

Justin and Alexis get hitched in the ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 premiere

Alexis, 29, and Justin, 33, took the leap and married a total stranger in the first episode of Married at First Sight’s 15th season. She’s a logistics expert who has rejected three proposals of marriage in the past. But she says she’s spent time looking inward and adjusting her previously unrealistic expectations for a relationship. She told the MAFS experts she wants a husband who is kind and patient – as well as being a tall, linebacker type.

Standing 6-feet-8-inches tall, Justin certainly meets Alexis’s height requirement. He’s hoping the experts have found the perfect bride for him, especially after an earlier engagement ended in heartbreak. For Justin, being with a positive person who can hype him up is important. His biggest fear? That she won’t be attracted to him and that he’ll end up heartbroken again. “I don’t want it to be one-sided,” he said.

Alexis admits that Justin isn’t exactly what she imagined her husband would look like

On her wedding day, Alexis confessed that she was “slightly terrified” to get married.

“This is real,” she added. “This is not a joke.”

At the altar, Alexis and Justin exchanged their sweet vows. She promised to be patient with him, while he vowed to support her and protect her freedom. Coincidentally, both said they were committed to making their life together “exciting, adventurous, and full of passion.”

After saying “I do” and jumping the broom, Justin and Alexis stepped away for their first one-on-one conversation. They also shared their first impressions of their new spouse.

Alexis seemed a bit thrown by Justin’s height, describing him as “uncomfortably tall.”

“Physically? I mean, he’s not awful. But he’s not my type by looking at him,” she admitted. “But as far as just his banter? He makes me feel comfortable.” Later, she told Justin that she could see why the experts matched them.

Justin thinks his new wife is gorgeous

Justin was smitten with his bride.

“If you could think about your perfect wife, what would he look like? Her,” he said in a confessional. He went on to praise her hair, skin, and lips before adding that she had a “personality out of this world.”

“How did I get this lucky?” he wondered. “Everything about her is perfect … I hope it’s forever.”

Will things work out for Alexis and Justin? Only time will tell. Fans can see the rest of their journey together when new episodes of Married at First Sight Season 15 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

