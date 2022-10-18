‘Married at First Sight’ Alums Jessica Griffin, Jon Francetic Marry; Pastor Cal Roberson Officiates

Married at First Sight alums Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic are officially husband and wife. The couple said “I do” at Ventosa Vineyards in New York’s Finger Lakes region over the weekend. Griffin and Fracetic met while filming season 6 of the Lifetime reality series, where she was one of the show’s relationship experts and he was one of the participants.

Pastor Cal officiates at ‘Married at First Sight’ alums’ wedding

[L-R] Jessica Griffin, Jon Francetic from ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Francetic and Griffin have been engaged since 2019 but have had to postpone their wedding twice. They finally walked down the aisle this October, with both confirming the happy news on social media. Current Married at First Sight expert Pastor Cal Roberson officiated at the ceremony

“A literal perfect day and phenomenal weekend with the best crew anyone could ask for! A huge thank you to @iamcalvinroberson for running the show and making sure @dr.jessicagriffin said yes,” Francetic wrote on Instagram.

“This weekend, surrounded by our friends and family we were married on a perfect magical day,” Griffin shared in her Instagram post. “Thank you to ALL of you who have supported us over the last 4+ years – and a special thanks to my friend, my brother from another mother, @iamcalvinroberson for marrying us and always having my back. We have had an amazing weekend so far and so much fun uniting our friends, families and the #mafs family represented – we love you all.”

Jamie Otis, Shawniece Jackson among ‘MAFS’ alums who attended Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic’s wedding

In addition to Roberson, several other Married at First Sight alums were present for Griffin and Francetic’s big day. They included Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, who appeared on season 6 with Francetic. Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, who married during the show’s first season, were also guests at the wedding.

Rache DeAlto, who was an expert on seasons 4 and 5, was another guest.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve laughed, hugged, and caught up with these two,” DeAlto captioned an Instagram photo of herself with Roberson and current Married at First SIght expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz. “When a beautiful wedding turns into a #MAFS reunion of some of my favorite human beings.”

Francetic married someone else on ‘Married at First Sight’

Francetic and Griffin’s romance began on Married at First Sight, but the two weren’t originally meant to be together. Instead, the show’s experts – including Griffin – matched him with Molly Duff. But after a brief, tension-filled marriage, Griffin and Duff decided to split on Decision Day. Sometime, later Griffin and Francetic connected. They went public with their romance in 2018.

Though Francetic and Griffin got their happily ever after, the romance raised eyebrows among some MAFS fans. They thought it was inappropriate for Griffin to pursue a relationship with someone she’d previously counseled. But Griffin has defended her decision to get involved with Francetic.

“Ironically, in the course of helping people find love, I met my future husband (albeit, so we’re clear, there was nothing remotely between us until we reconnected, platonically, 8 months after we finished filming,” she shared in a June 2019 Instagram post where she announced she was leaving Married at First Sight.

