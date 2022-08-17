‘Married at First Sight’: Astrology Expert Has Big Concerns About Mitch and Krysten’s Relationship

Is happily ever after in the cards for the Married at First Sight Season 15 couples? Only time will tell, but an astrology expert forecasts trouble on the horizon for one pair. Mitch and Krysten could have a bumpy road ahead, astrologist Jessica Lanyadoo has said.

Mitch and Krysten may not be astrologically compatible

Mitch and Krysten from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

Lanyadoo is an astrologer, psychic medium, and the author of the book Astrology for Real Relationships. She recently shared her thoughts on all five of Married at First Sight’s San Diego couples, and she had a special warning for Mitch and Krysten.

“Even though this relationship also has that much-desired sun-Venus conjunction, this is a relationship chart that concerns me,” she said (via Twitter). “Because there is a difficulty that shows up around being honest. And I don’t just mean verbally honest. I mean emotionally honest. There is a difficulty in getting along in a way that is healthy for both parties.”

“That’s the struggle. Because in relationships, we don’t only need to like each other or love each other or have great chemistry,” she added. “We need to engage with our partners in a way that makes them feel loved.”

Some of the issues that Lanyadoo brings up have already surfaced in Mitch and Krysten’s marriage. Mitch has admitted he wasn’t immediately attracted to Krysten, but he struggled with how to express that to her in a way that wouldn’t hurt her feelings. Later, he told Married at First Sight: Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam that he wished he’d been less “selfish” and thought more about how Krysten would react to his words.

Other ‘Married at First Sight’ couples may deal with control issues

Astrologist, Psychic Medium and author of “Astrology for Real Relationships,” @JessicaLanyadoo blindly predicts the compatibility of our #MAFSSanDiego couples based on their astrological signs ? pic.twitter.com/yjVjDalVuo — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) August 15, 2022

While Mitch and Krysten may have problems with honesty, Alexis and Justin could face control issues. Though the couple’s astrological compatibility means they’ll enjoy each other’s company, “one of them will be a bit controlling of the other,” Lanyadoo said.

“They may take turns playing that role, or it may be one of them more than the other,” she added. However, Alexis and Justin’s charts suggest “that they have the ability to be a long-term relationship.”

Morgan and Binh are also well-matched, Lanyadoo said. But they could also have control issues.

“If one of them does something in a way that the other one finds to be upsetting, things can get really hot really quick,” she said. MAFS viewers got a peek at how that dynamic could play out for the pair when Morgan and Binh got into an emotional argument after he spoke to other cast members about some personal details she wanted to keep private. It probably won’t be the last argument we see between the couple.

“These two are likely to have a lot of fights,” Lanyadoo said.

Stacia and Nate may struggle when they move in together

We just love watching these couples fall in love ?? #FlirtyFriday #MAFSSanDiego pic.twitter.com/1G51QJkFJ3 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) August 12, 2022

So far, it’s been mostly smooth sailing for Stacia and Nate. But things could get challenging for them once they move in together after the honeymoon, Lanyadoo predicts.

The makeup of their charts hints Stacia and Nate might “struggle in cohabitation,” she said. “The ways in which each of them as individuals like to live in their homes may not be particularly compatible. It’s going to require a fair amount of compromise.”

As for Lindy and Miguel, this couple has “great chemistry,” Lanyadoo says. “It doesn’t look like there’s a whole lot of friction.” But as with Stacia and Nate, sharing a living space could get difficult.

“The one thing that they’re going to have to work on is how they cohabitate,” she said.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

