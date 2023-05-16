‘Married at First Sight’ Decision Day Predictions: Will Any Season 16 Couples Stay Together?

Married at First Sight Season 16 Decision Day is almost here. The Nashville couples are about to make a choice that will change their lives forever: whether to stay married or get a divorce. One of season 16’s five couples has already made their decision. But what will the others do? We’ll find out on May 17, when the first of two Decision Day episodes airs on Lifetime. In the meantime, here are our predictions for who stays together and who goes their separate ways.

Mackinley and Domynique from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 already had their Decision Day

Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson thought Mackinley, an entrepreneur in the cannabis industry, and Domynique, a 25-year-old whose mom signed her up for the show, were a perfect match. They couldn’t have been more wrong. Domynique was disappointed that her husband wasn’t excited about “adventurous” honeymoon activities like horseback riding. And when they returned home to Nashville, she wasn’t thrilled to discover he was crashing temporarily in a family friend’s basement. She feared the Michigan native lacked any real ties to Nashville. Meanwhile, Mackinley felt criticized and judged by his wife, which caused his snarky side to emerge.

During a meeting with Pastor Cal, Domynique declared she was “over it.” After just 12 days of marriage, the couple decided to divorce.

Gina and Clint

Gina and Clint on ‘Married at First Sight’ | MATTHEW KAHN PHOTOGRAPHY

Prediction: Divorce

Clint, a 41-year-old account executive sailing enthusiast, hoped that he’d found his first mate in Gina, a 35-year-old salon owner. But their marriage quickly went south during the honeymoon. Gina said she didn’t find redheads attractive, and he retaliated by saying he usually dated women who were more slender and athletic.

Since then, Gina and Clint have managed to develop a friendship. But there’s been no hint of romance in their interactions. While Clint seemed to be holding out hope that a spark might light, Gina was tuned out – and turned off. Recently, she told him she found his behavior bizarre and his personality off-putting. Clint was understandably hurt. Before that, there might have been a chance he’d say yes on Decision Day, with the idea that they could continue to work on their relationship. Now, it’s hard to imagine him getting to yes. As for Gina, she likely made her decision weeks ago. Our prediction? Both Gina and Clint choose to divorce on Married at First Sight‘s upcoming Decision Day. We just hope Clint is able to work out a custody arrangement that allows him to continue to spend time with Gina’s dog Hank.

Shaquille and Kirsten

Kirsten and Shaquille from ‘Married at First Sight’ | MATTHEW KAHN PHOTOGRAPHY

Prediction: Divorce

With Kirsten, 32, first met with the MAFS experts, she made it clear that she had high standards for her future partner. At first, Shaquille, 31, didn’t measure up. He wasn’t the traditional male provider that she expected. Meanwhile, it sometimes seemed that Shaq, a university administrator, really wanted a personal cheerleader, not a wife.

Shaq and Kirsten did eventually connect on a physical level. But communication and expectations remain big issues for the pair. After eight weeks together, Kirsten has come around on Shaq. But does he feel the same way about her? The couple recently took a big step forward when he finally met her dad. Yet he still feels she doesn’t always support him in the way he wants.

Throughout their brief marriage, Shaquille and Kirsten have struggled to get on the same page. That pattern could continue on the Married at First Sight Season 16 Decision Day. We think Kirsten will want to stay married, but that Shaquille will ask for a divorce.

Airris and Jasmine

Prediction: Divorce

An absence of chemistry has been an ongoing issue for Airiss, a 39-year-old software developer, and Jasmine, a 32-year-old competitive cheerleading coach. From the start, Airiss has admitted that he doesn’t find his wife physically attractive. He’s also pressed her to be more forthright about what she wants from their relationship. Meanwhile, Jasmine is worried that Airris – who doesn’t have much experience with long-term relationships – is not committed to her or their marriage.

It’s hard to predict what Jasmine and Airris will do on Decision Day. They’ve made progress, which Airiss recently admitting to the other husbands that he’s grown to appreciate Jasmine more in recent weeks. He may have finally realized that he is ready to settle down with one woman. But it could be too little, too late for his wife. In a conversation with her husband, Jasmine admitted she’s undecided about whether she wants to stay married. And she told the other wives that she’s tired of waiting for Airris to show that he really wants to be with her. We think this might be another split decision, with Airris saying yes, but Jasmine asking for a divorce.

Nicole and Chris

Prediction: Stay married

Nicole, 33, and Chris, 36, hit it off immediately after meeting at the altar. Since then, it’s been mostly smooth sailing for the Married at First Sight Nashville couple. But is the lack of conflict actually a bad sign for the pair? Chris and Nicole have been married for two months, and still haven’t had an argument. That could be because they’re super-compatible. Or it could be a sign of unaddressed issues lurking below the surface.

Chris has expressed concerns about Nicole’s low self-esteem and constant need for validation. Meanwhile, she’s not pleased that he doesn’t want to have tough discussions about what their life will look like post-Decision Day. Still, we don’t think those worries are enough for either to want to call it quits on their marriage. We think they both say yes on Decision Day.

The Married at First Sight Season 16 Decision Day episodes air Wednesday, May 17 and May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

