‘Married at First Sight’ Fans Stunned Mitch Said No to Krysten on Decision Day

Did Mitch just make a huge mistake? Some Married at First Sight fans think so. The season 15 husband shocked many viewers when he said he wanted a divorce on Decision Day. But other fans think he made the right call, and that his wife Krysten dodged a bullet when Mitch decided to bail on their relationship.

Mitch told Krysten he wanted a divorce on Decision Day

Heading into Decision Day, both Mitch and Krysten seemed unsure about whether they wanted to stay married. Each could see plenty of good in their relationship. But Krysten still had lingering doubts about Mitch’s commitment to marriage and his true feelings for her. Meanwhile, Mitch admitted he was scared of losing Krysten. But he wasn’t sure he was bringing what Krysten truly need to their relationship. And his behavior on a work trip just before Decision Day suggested he wasn’t quite ready to give up his single ways.

Despite some reservations on both sides, it seemed like there was a good chance that Mitch and Krysten would choose to stay married. They’d developed a genuine affection for each other over the previous eight weeks. And both seemed open to the idea of seeing how things would develop once the cameras went away. So when Mitch told Krysten that he wanted a divorce, some viewers were a little surprised.

“Damn I was really looking forward to this couple growing together,” Married at First Sight Season 6 alum Shawniece Jackson commented on Instagram. “Trust me I understand challenges and not being on the same page but it’s workable you can push through.

Some predicted Mitch would quickly come to regret his choice.

“​​He’s going to figure out after this is all over that he left a fantastic woman slip right through his fingers,” one person wrote.

Why Mitch said no on ‘Married at First Sight’

While some Married at First Sight fans felt that Mitch made a mistake by saying no to Krysten, he had some good reasons for asking for a divorce. As he told her on Decision Day, part of him wanted to continue the relationship and see what it would be like to be married “in the real world.” But ultimately, he realized he couldn’t be the kind of husband Krysten wanted.

“I know that’s not enough,” he said. “And I know what you want and what you think you deserve and what I think you deserve. And that’s someone who’s 100% head over heels in love with you and committed to being your husband … I think my level of commitment is less than what you deserve.”

An emotional Krysten said she understood Mitch’s decision. “You said exactly what I would have said. That I want to say yes and I would give anything for your commitment to be more,” she said. “And you’re right. I do want more. I deserve more …. I’m choosing myself today.”

Did Mitch make the right choice in letting Krysten go?

Mitch’s “no” on Decision Day left Married at First Sight fans divided. Some felt he was making a big mistake by letting Krysten go.

“I have a feeling Mitch will be single for the rest of his life,” one wrote.

Another predicted that “Mitch will always remember ‘the one he let get away.’”

However, others pointed out that Mitch and Krysten simply weren’t compatible in certain ways, and that both realized that.

“He needs a very different type of woman than she is,” one argued.

“Krysten knows her worth,” another person wrote. “And I’m glad Mitch knows he doesn’t deserve her.”

