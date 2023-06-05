‘Married at First Sight’: Gina Gets Legal Advice About Dog Custody Issues After Divorcing Clint

Is Clint coming for Gina’s dog? The Married at First Sight cast member didn’t click with his expert-picked wife during the show’s Nashville season. But he developed a serious bond with her pup, Hank. Now, a new teaser for the show’s June 7 episode hints that Gina is afraid her ex might try to claim her pet as his own.

Clint and Gina on ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

“I do have a dog that he, like, very much loves,” Gina explains to a lawyer in a clip (via Instagram) from the upcoming episode. “So he can’t, like, come after me for my dog, anything like that? … Because he’s offered pretty high sums of money for the dog. So that’s probably the only thing that we might have trouble with.”

Gina’s attorney says she has dealt with dog custody cases in the past. But because Gina had Hank for several years prior to her eight-week marriage, it sounds like custody shouldn’t be an issue.

“I would just recommend that you keep the dog in your possession,” the lawyer advises Gina. “They say in the legal field that possession is 9/10ths of the law, which means that if he takes the dog, then you’ve got an uphill battle to try to get the dog back.

Clint from ‘Married at First Sight’ is thinking about getting his own dog

Despite Gina’s chat with her lawyer, it doesn’t seem likely that Clint will try to dog-nap Hank.

“Hank is Gina’s dog,” Clint told Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson on Decision Day. “I mean, she came into the relationship with the dog. She’ll continue to have Hank.”

“I hope I remain in his life in some capacity because I really do love that dog,” he added.

That said, Gina told the experts that Clint had offered $10,000 to buy Hank.

“I’ll try whatever I can,” he said, laughing.

While Gina didn’t bite on Clint’s five-figure offer for Hank, she said she didn’t have any concerns about her ex-husband spending time with her dog.

“I’m totally open to that,” she said. “And I think that’s the wonderful thing about us not having any ill will or hard feelings toward one another.”

If anything, Clint’s experience on Married at First Sight has convinced him that it might be time for him to become a full-time pet parent himself.

“So, I want to get a dog too,” he told fellow Nashville cast member Domynique when they met up in the show’s May 31 episode. “Because Hank was just a good foray into getting back into the whole dog thing.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 16 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

