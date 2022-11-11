‘Married at First Sight’: Katina and Olajuwon Divorce, and the Show Is Now 0-5 for 2 Seasons in a Row

Another Married at First Sight couple has called it quits. Katina and Olajuwon from season 14 are getting divorced. The couple announced their decision in a joint Instagram post on Nov. 11. With their split, the Lifetime reality series now has two seasons in a row where none of the expert-matched couples have stayed together.

Katina and Olajuwon are getting divorced

Katina and Olajuwon were the last couple from Married at First Sight Season 14 who were still together. Though four of the five couples decided to stay married on Decision Day, two had already split by the time of the reunion. A third – Steve and Noi – announced in July that they were getting divorced. Now, Katina and Olajuwon have also decided to end their marriage.

“After one year of marriage and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” they said in a statement shared on Instagram. “However, this was not an easy decision to make. We leave our marriage with enormous love and respect for each other. We only ask that, at this time, our privacy is respected.”

No one from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 13 or 14 is still together

Katina and Olajuwon’s breakup means that none of the couples who get married in the show’s second Boston season are still together. That makes it the second season in a row – after season 13 in Houston – where all of the couples eventually ended up getting divorced.

Married at First Sight hasn’t had such a bad streak of matches since early in its run. All the couples from season 2, 3, and 4 are divorced. However, each of those seasons featured just three couples. It wasn’t until season 10 that the show expanded to include five couples per season.

Counting the just-wrapped season 15 in San Diego, 59 couples have participated in Married at First Sight. With Katina and Olajuwon’s divorce, only 14 are still married. That means that of all the couples who got hitched on the show, 24% have stayed together.

Will any of the couples from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 last?

With two of the five San Diego couples still together, it looks like Married at First Sight could break its losing streak with season 15. But that’s not guaranteed. During the show’s recently aired reunion special, both Stacia and Nate and Lindy and Miguel confirmed that they were still together. But it’s not unusual for MAFS couples to split shortly after the reunion.

Fans will get a chance to check in with the San Diego cast in the upcoming season 15 “Where Are They Now?” special. And a teaser for that episode suggests that Stacia and Nate could be headed toward a split. In the clip, she says she’s asked her husband for a separation. It’s not clear if that’s a temporary or permanent break, but it looks like Lindy and Miguel may be the only San Diego who have gone the distance.

The Married at First Sight Season 15 “Where Are They Now?” special airs Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

