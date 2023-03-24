‘Married at First Sight’: Mackinley Confesses He Slid Into Gina’s DMs in Teaser

Married at First Sight fans haven’t seen the last of Mackinley. The Nashville cast member left the show earlier this season when he split from his wife Domynique after just a few weeks of marriage. But a new teaser for the rest of season 16 makes it clear Mack isn’t done with the show – and his return could stir up some serious drama.

Mackinley says he reached out to another ‘Married at First Sight’ cast member’s wife

[L-R] Mackinley, Gina from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 | Lifetime via YouTube

Mackinley has been missing from the last few episodes of Married at First Sight Nashville. But it looks like he’ll be making a return to the Lifetime reality series at some point in the future. The 33-year-old cannabis entrepreneur from Michigan appeared in a teaser for the remainder of the season that aired during the show’s March 22 episode.

“I slid in Gina’s DMs,” Mackinley says in the clip.

Later, Mack indicates he has no regrets about his divorce from Domynique, 25, during a chat with a friend.

“How do you feel about me calling her your ex-wife?” she asks.

“I like it,” he replies.

The ‘MAFS’ husband already expressed his admiration for Gina

MAFS fans will have to wait and see what’s really going on between Mack and Gina. But we already know that he finds Clint’s wife attractive.

During the honeymoon in Jamaica, Clint offended Gina (and the other wives) when he told the group that he normally dated more slender and athletic women. Afterward, he and the other husbands sat down to discuss the awkward incident. Mackinley didn’t hide that he was surprised Clint didn’t appreciate the woman the experts had chosen for him.

“I think Gina’s sexy,” he said. “I think you’re crazy. I think she’s gorgeous.”

Do Clint and Domynique get together on ‘Married at First Sight’?

While Mackinley seems to have eyes for Gina, there have been hints that his ex, Domynique, could be headed for a hookup with Clint. Other Married at First Sight Season 16 teasers show Domynique and Clint locking lips while other cast members look on.

So far, it’s not clear when that kiss happens. But it seems like it might take place sometime after Decision Day. Mackinley and Domynique have already called it quits. Clint and Gina are in a better place than they were during the honeymoon. But with the pair still sleeping in separate bedrooms more than a month into their marriage, it’s looking like they may end up as friends, not romantic partners. If they follow Mack and Dom’s lead and divorce, there would be nothing standing in the way of any one of the four pursuing something with another cast member’s ex.

What’s next for the Nashville couples? Find out when new episodes of Married at First Sight Season 16 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.