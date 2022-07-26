‘Married at First Sight’: Miguel Says He Doesn’t Want to Be a ‘Sugar Daddy’ as Lindy Makes Debt Confession

TL;DR:

Lindy and Miguel from Married at First Sight Season 15 are about to start their journey together as a couple, but their families have some concerns.

After Lindy confessed that she had a lot of student loan debt, Miguel’s sister said she didn’t want him taken advantage of financially.

Meanwhile, Lindy’s brother had some pointed questions for him about his religious convictions.

Lindy and Miguel from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

Lindy and Miguel are married, but will their relationship be a success? While there are promising signs that the Married at First Sight couple are well-matched, their families have some concerns. In a clip from the next episode of the Lifetime reality series, Miguel’s sister worries that her brother’s new bride might drag him down financially. Meanwhile, Lindy’s brother has questions about Miguel’s religious faith.

Lindy and Miguel from ‘Married at First Sight’ are thrilled to be married

Lindy and Miguel have tied the knot, and so far, both seem pleased with the person the experts chose for them to marry. In the July 20 episode of Married at First Sight, Miguel said he would be “an idiot” if he screwed up his relationship with Lindy. And in a teaser for the July 27 episode (via Twitter), Lindy couldn’t hide how pleased she was with her new husband.

“I got married at first sight for somebody exactly like Miguel,” she says.

Lindy confesses that she has a lot of student loan debt, which concerns Miguel’s sister

Sounds like there’s some serious concerns coming from both Lindy’s and Miguel’s families…Watch it all go down TOMORROW at 8/7c ? pic.twitter.com/Tjdq1fFhcP — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) July 26, 2022

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Says If He’d Known How Intense the Show Was, He Might Not Have Signed Up

While things went well for Lindy and Miguel at their wedding, there’s sure to be some bumps along the way as the San Diego couple really get to know each other. The pair’s loved ones already see some potential pitfalls.

Miguel’s sister Priscilla quickly zeroed in on financial issues. In a conversation with her brother’s new wife in the next episode of Married at First Sight, she asks point-blank whether she has any money problems.

“Do you bring a lot of debt to the table?” she says to Lindy.

“Yes, I have a lot of student loans,” Lindy replies, looking a bit frustrated. The 29-year-old physical therapist also says that she wants to enjoy her life and is working “a little bit.”

“So that dynamic, I am concerned,” Priscilla replies. “I don’t want him financially strained or burdened.”

How will Miguel respond when he learns about Lindy’s debt? It’s not clear, but in the teaser, he says that he’s “never willing to be a sugar daddy.”

Miguel’s stance on religion could be an issue for Lindy’s brother

While Lindy’s finances are a possible red flag for Miguel’s relatives, his religious beliefs – or lack thereof – are a worry for her family. At the wedding, Lindy’s brother Luke quizzed Miguel about his belief in God.

“Do you believe in a higher power?” he asked after explaining that faith was very important to both him and his mother. (Lindy’s father refused to attended her Married at First Sight wedding.) However, Lindy, who was raised as a Seventh-day Adventist, has said she’s moved away from her family’s strict religious beliefs.

Miguel, who has a Ph.D. in neuroscience, admitted that “organized religious doesn’t quite make sense,” in his opinion.

In the clip from the upcoming episode, Luke again brings up the Bible, this time in relation to sex. He also wonders why Miguel was still unmarried in his mid-30s.

“Miguel is 35,” he says. “To not have married at that point, there may be something not addressed yet.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Predictions: Who Stays Married and Who Gets Divorced?