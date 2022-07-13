‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Says If He’d Known How Intense the Show Was, He Might Not Have Signed Up

Mitch Silverstein from Married at First Sight Season 15 says his initial reaction when he was approached about being on the show was “hell no.”

He eventually decided to take a chance on the Lifetime series because he wanted to find love.

The 41-year-old environmental policy advocate said if he’d realized how intense the experience would be, he might have passed on the opportunity.

Married at First Sight Season 15 participant Mitch Silverstein wasn’t exactly clamoring to be on the current season of the Lifetime reality show. When he was initially approached about marrying a total stranger on TV, he thought the idea was “crazy.” But after considering it, he realized it was an opportunity for him to find the relationship for which he’d been searching.

Mitch from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 initially thought the show was like ‘The Real World’

Mitch recently chatted with Dana Williams from NBC 7 San Diego about his time on the show, which follows 10 singles as they meet and marry a total stranger. He explained that a DM on social media led to his appearance on the show. And when he was first approached about being on Married at First Sight, he didn’t exactly jump at the chance.

“My first reaction was ‘Oh, hell no. This is crazy.’ I thought it was going to be like The Real World or something,” he explained.

But after giving it some thought, he changed his tune.

“It was the right opportunity at the right time,” he said, especially after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitch will marry Krysten on the San Diego season of the Lifetime show

For its fifteenth season, Married at First Sight heads to the West Coast for the first time. And Mitch is definitely bringing some serious San Diego vibes to the show. The 41-year-old is a surfer and dedicated environmentalist who works with the Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the protection of the world’s oceans. The experts matched him with Krysten, a 32-year-old software sales rep who is originally from Virginia.

Mitch obviously wasn’t giving away any spoilers about whether he and Krysten stayed together after the eight-week experiment ended. But he said that his intentions were genuine when he agreed to do the show.

“I signed up because I wanted to get married,” he said. “I wanted a relationship. I’m looking for love. That’s the motivation behind it.” And if the show ends up giving him a “larger platform” to educate people on environmental issues “that’s a good thing too.”

The ‘MAFS’ groom says he didn’t realize how ‘intense’ the process would be

Mitch said he never imagined he’d one day end up saying “I do” to a woman he’d never met.

“This is not what I thought I’d be in the spotlight for, ever, before I just decided to do it,” he said. “It is a little crazy, it’s a little weird, and it’s just starting, so I’m not really sure what it’s going to be like.”

Nothing prepared him for the Married at First Sight experience, he said.

“I’ll tell you this, if I knew how intense the process is, not only marrying a stranger, but just having it sort of documented, if I knew how much work that would be and how many hours per week it would be and how intense that would be up front, I may have not done it,” Mitch admitted. “But I do not regret doing it and I’m glad I did and I’m a better man for it.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

