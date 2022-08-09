‘Married at First Sight’: Morgan Lashes Out at Binh After He Reveals Her Huge Secret

Morgan lashes out at Binh on the August 10 episode of Married at First Sight.

The season 15 bride is upset that her husband revealed a secret about her education to other cast members.

Now, she’s not sure if she can get over his betrayal of her trust.

Morgan’s faith in Binh has been shattered, and their marriage may never recover. In a clip from the August 10 episode of Married at First Sight, she confronts her husband after learning he revealed a secret she shared with him in confidence. Now, the season 15 bride is wondering if she can trust Binh going forward or if their relationship will be over almost as soon as it began.

‘Married at First Sight’ bride Morgan reveals she lied about her educational background

Morgan, 27, works as an endoscopy nurse, and her husband Binh, 29, is an engineer. But it seems that Morgan was not completely honest with the show’s experts about her educational background, at least according to Binh.

“Last night, she brought me aside and she said, ‘Don’t tell anyone, but I have one course left on bachelor of science in nursing,’” Binh says in a teaser for the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight (via Twitter). “So, she’s not a nurse yet. So, she told the experts something else than what she actually is.”

While Morgan may not have completed her bachelor’s degree, that does not necessarily mean she can’t work as a registered nurse. In California, a person can also become an RN after earning an associate’s degree and passing a licensing exam, according to the state’s board of registered nursing.

Binh opens up to Justin about Morgan’s secret

Morgan and Binh from ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

After learning that Morgan was not completely honest about her educational background, Binh turned to one of the other Married at First Sight cast members for support.

“[Justin] and I had a heart-to-heart with each other,” Binh tells Morgan as they talk on the beach. “And then he told Alexis.”

Morgan was not happy that Binh has blabbed her secret to Justin, who then turned around and shared it with his wife.

“Now, the thing that I wanted private isn’t,” she tearfully tells Binh. “You broke my trust.”

“Binh went behind my back and told Justin that I’ve been lying,” she adds in a confessional. “And that hurts.”

Morgan isn’t sure she can trust Binh after his betrayal

Though Morgan wasn’t completely honest with the experts, she’s still reeling from what she sees as Binh’s betrayal of her trust.

“The person I thought Binh was is completely gone,” she says. “I don’t know him.”

She also shares her concerns about her husband’s actions with the other season 15 brides. Her comments suggest she might not be able to forgive Binh.

“Once it’s gone, it’s gone for me,” Morgan tells the other women. “I usually just walk away at this point.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

