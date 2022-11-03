‘Married at First Sight’: Nate Denies He Hit on Justin During Heated Reunion Fight

There’s no love lost between Married at First Sight Season 15 cast members Nate and Justin. During the opening moments of the show’s reunion special, the two men got into a heated argument when Justin said that Nate hit on him prior to filming, a claim that Nate strenuously denied.

The ‘Married at First Sight’ reunion gets tense when Justin says Nate hit on him

Justin in ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime via YouTube

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Decision Day Recap: [Spoiler] Says Yes, Then Changes Their Mind

A teaser for the two-part Married at First Sight reunion special made it clear that Justin and Nate weren’t on friendly terms. Then tension between them emerged early on in the Nov. 2 episode, when Justin said Nate was “fake.”

“You are two different people,” Justin said. He had a particular problem with the way Nate supported Binh during his difficulties with Morgan but didn’t do the same for him when he was having problems with Alexis.

“I’m not looking to be your therapist,” Nate replied. He added that Justin was “weird” and “a crybaby.”

That was when Justin lobbed an accusation that left host Kevin Frazier and the rest of the cast stunned.

“You made a pass at me twice before the show,” Justin said. He claimed that Nate repeatedly complimented his appearance, including his teeth and his skin, after they first met. He took that as a sign the other man was making a move on him.

Other ‘MAFS’ cast members say Justin is ‘projecting’

Once Justin made his comments about Nate, the situation quickly escalated. Nate said the other MAFS cast member was “fabricating” things and that his claims were “bullsh*t.” He also pressed Justin to explain why he had unfollowed various cast members. It seemed like the two men were about to come to blows, and Frazier and Binh quickly stepped in to de-escalate.

As Justin cooled off backstage – with help from his ex-wife Alexis – Frazier tried to get Nate to calm down. Meanwhile, the other season 15 cast members weighed in on the uncomfortable situation.

“He’s taking low blows because that’s all he can do,” Morgan said of Justin.

“He’s projecting,” Mitch said.

It was also evident that Justin had fallen out with most or all of the season 15 cast. “He unfollowed all of us,” Krysten explained.

Host Kevin Frazier tries to defuse the situation

Justin eventually returned to the reunion stage, but he and Nate couldn’t set aside their beef. Nate told Justin it was a “low blow” to make accusations about his sexuality, while Justin continued to insist that Nate’s compliments were a sign he was interested in him sexually.

At that point, Frazier stepped in again.

“Just so we’re clear, you need to understand this. This is important going forward,” he told Justin. “One man complimenting another man does not mean you’re gay.”

Still, Justin insisted he felt Nate was coming on to him. Nate countered that Justin was too much in his feelings, to which Justin replied: “You need to get some [feelings]. You’re just cold.”

Part 2 of the Married at First Sight Season 15 reunion airs Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.