‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10: Only 1 Couple Is Still Together in 2022 and They Just Had a Baby

TL; DR:

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are the only Married at First Sight Season 10 couple who are still together.

The pair welcomed their first child in November 2021.

Married at First Sight only works if both people are “fully committed,” the couple has said.

Married at First Sight promises to help desperate singles find true love with a complete stranger. Those who sign up for the reality show say “I do” to a person selected for them by a trio of relationship experts. The couple then lives together for eight weeks before deciding whether to stay married or get divorced.

Getting married to someone you’ve never met is a huge risk, and the ensuing drama certainly makes for great TV. But does it result in lasting relationships? Married at First Sight doesn’t have the greatest record of success, but a handful of couples have stayed together, including season 10’s Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd.

Jessica and Austin are the only ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 who are still together

Jessica and Austin were one of five couples to walk down the aisle on Married at First Sight Season 10. Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin; Meka Jones and Michael Watson; Derek Sherman and Katie Conrad; and Zach Justice and Mindy Shiben were the season’s other brave participants.

Of the 10 people who signed on for MAFS’s tenth season, Austin and Jessica are the only two who are still together. While the network technician and nurse quickly bonded after their wedding, the other couples on the show had much rockier relationships.

Zach refused to move in with Mindy and they broke up before Decision Day. Meka couldn’t get past Michael’s consistent lies; unsurprisingly, she opted for divorce. Brandon’s explosive temper caused issues in his relationship with Taylor (and with the show’s production team). Derek and Katie did agree to stay together on Decision Day, but by the time of the season’s reunion special, they’d also called it quits.

Austin and Jessica recently had a baby

Austin and Jessica from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 | Courtesy of Lifetime Copyright: 2020

While things didn’t work out for most of the Married at First Sight Season 10 cast, Austin and Jessica are still going strong. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Westin Paul Hurd, in November 2021.

“We’re ALL doing great and are healthy just very tired,” the couple told People after announcing the little one’s arrival. “Thrilled to finally meet him and excited to bring him home.”

Austin and Jessica had known they wanted to have children since they got married on the Lifetime reality show, but they wanted to wait until the time was right, she told People when announcing her pregnancy.

“Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be. I know Austin is going to be a great dad,” she said.

The couple had advice for other ‘Married at First Sight’ cast members

https://twitter.com/MAFSLifetime/status/1253141540655919109

Jessica and Austin are one of Married at First Sight’s few success stories. So, what’s their secret – and do they have any words of advice for others who sign up for the show?

“Be yourself and have fun!” the pair told E! News earlier in 2022. “Both of us did this along our own journey, along with being committed to the process and it worked for us.”

Getting married at first sight only works “if both people are fully committed and wanting marriage,” they added.

