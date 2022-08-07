‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 Couples: Where Are They Now? 

Lifetime hit a gold mine with its reality show Married at First Sight. In its 15th season since 2014, fans can recap previous seasons on Netflix, where season 10 landed in April 2022.

If you want to catch up on your favorite couples from previous seasons, tune in to the streaming service. See how the five couples from season 10, which aired back in January 2020, are doing a few years later.

Recapping Season 10 of ‘Married at First Sight’

Season 10 of the Lifetime show featured five couples from the suburbs of Washington, D.C. This was the first season that followed five couples instead of four. Picked by Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Vivian Coles, these five couples had big choices to make on Decision Day.

As of this writing, the show has an overall success rate of 24%, meaning that 24% of the couples have stayed married after their season ended. This is a pretty accurate percentage for Season 10 couples, too.

Austin and Jessica Hurd

In the early summer of 2022, Jessica (Struder) and Austin Hurd took their cuter-than-adorable son, Westin, to Wakins Glen, New York to spend time with extended family. Austin paid tribute to his wife on her first Mother’s Day with a video montage of her being a mom; Jessica returned the favor a month later for Austin’s first Father’s Day.

This was the only match from Season 10 that the experts got right! Congrats to the happy couple and their beautiful baby boy.

Meka Jones and Michael Watson

Meka and Michael chose an annulment after their marriage. She expressed trust issues regarding her new husband’s job status and moneymaking ability. They were the first couple in the show’s history to get an annulment rather than an all-out divorce.

Mike felt from the get-go that he and Meka weren’t a good match. A year later, Mike married his girlfriend, Shay, and they posted some videos on YouTube about their lives as a married couple. Meka, meanwhile, has been enjoying time with her family, a cadre of girlfriends, and her adorable pup.

Zach and Mindy

Despite both of them being fitness gurus, Mindy Shiben (a figure skating coach) and Zach Justice (a fitness professional), they didn’t gel as a couple. Zach admitted he never felt attracted to his chosen bride. Their coupling proved that you can’t just throw two people together and expect them to fall in love. Plus, Zach made some questionable choices during their time together.

Season 10 of Married at First Sight cast member Zach Justice | Lifetime via Youtube

Mindy has been traveling and showing off her fitness skills. Zach has been busy owning his workout brand, Casual Athlete, as he furthers his fitness brand.

Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin

No relationship was more doomed than Brandon and Taylor. Fans were quick to dislike either one of them, calling one or the other the enemy of the relationship. Brandon was said to be uncooperative with the production crew. Reports surfaced that Taylor was a last-minute addition to the show because two other potential brides backed out.

It looks like the third time was not a charm. Brandon has disappeared from sight and isn’t on social media at all. Taylor has been living the good life, including taking trips to warm-weather locations and spending time with her family.

Derek and Katie

Derek Sherman was the season’s darling for the fans. Many people wanted him to find the right woman and be happy. Unfortunately, Katie Conrad felt a little out of place on the show despite initially seemingly interested in Derek. The couple divorced before the reunion show for Season 10.

Derek has been on the road and traveling a lot, visiting both major U.S. cities and other travel locales around the globe. Katie, meanwhile, is married to Brandon Eaves and is in Biloxi, Mississippi, according to her Instagram.

New seasons of Married at First Sight continue to air on Lifetime. Can fans anticipate a better outcome for the chosen couples? Or will the fail rate continue to be the same as the current average?

