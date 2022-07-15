‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11 Couples: Who Is Still Together?

TL;DR:

Five couples got married on the New Orleans season of Married at First Sight.

Two couples are still together today, including one who recently had their first child.

Three couples ended up getting divorced.

Is it possible to find true love on Married at First Sight? While most of the marriages on the Lifetime reality show end in divorce, a handful of couples have stayed together for the long haul. That includes two couples from Married at First Sight Season 11. And one of those couples just welcomed their first child.

The ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11 couples

Five couples said “I do” on Married at First Sight Season 11, which took place in New Orleans.

Woody, a teacher and a coach originally from New Orleans, and Amani, who worked in the non-profit sector and grew up in Chicago.

Karen, a consultant from Baton Rouge, and Miles, who is originally from South Carolina and who worked in education.

Amelia, a doctor, and Bennett, the artistic director of a theater company.

Brett, who worked in IT, and Olivia, a nurse.

Christina, a flight attendant, and Henry, a clinical recruiter.

Amani and Woody just had a baby

Amani and Woody became a fan-favorite couple during their time on Married at First Sight. There was little doubt that they’d both say “yes” on Decision Day. And their marriage endured even after the cameras went away.

Recently, Woody and Amani expanded their family. Their son, Reign Randall, was born on June 3. Their baby’s birth is “definitely a full circle moment for us,” the couple told Essence.

“We took our love as strangers and created this human together. He’s nothing we could have ever imagined, he’s even more perfect. To have this baby together and to share this love is really wonderful,” they added.

Karen and Miles from ‘MAFS’ are still together

Karen and Miles have also managed to make their Married at First Sight marriage work. The couple had a bit of a rocky road, and both have spoken about their mental health and how that has impacted their relationship. Earlier in 2022, there were even rumors that they’d split up for good. But they’ve apparently decided to stick it out. These days, they share updates about their life together on their YouTube channel.

Amelia and Bennett divorced in 2021

Like Woody and Amani and Karen and Miles, Amelia and Bennett also decided to stay together on Decision Day. Unfortunately, their relationship did not last. The pair filed for divorce in October 2021. At the time, they didn’t provide any details about what led to the breakup. However, it seemed that Amelia’s decision to relocate to Virginia for her career may have been an issue. Based on his Instagram, Bennett is still living in New Orleans. Meanwhile, Amelia’s recent Instagram posts indicate she has a new man in her life.

Olivia and Brett opted for divorce on Decision Day

Unlike some couples on the New Orleans season of Married at First Sight, Olivia and Brett didn’t last. The pair separated ahead of Decision Day, and it was no surprise when they chose to divorce at the end of the experiment. The two never seemed to sync up when it came to their relationship. Brett felt Olivia wasn’t showing him affection, while she thought he was sending mixed signals.

Olivia did make an appearance on Married at First Sight Season 14. In the reunion special, she flew to Boston to go on a date with Chris, whose marriage to Alyssa had imploded early in the season. However, romance wasn’t in the cards for Olivia and Chris, and he recently debuted a new girlfriend on his Instagram.

Christina and Henry also split on Decision Day

Christina and Henry were Married at First Sight Season 11’s fifth couple. Unfortunately, the two seemed doomed from the start. They never “clicked romantically,” Christina explained on Decision Day, and she felt that her husband didn’t feel any desire for her. Henry wasn’t happy either. He accused his wife of being dishonest and using an anonymous text alleging he’d had a relationship with another man to threaten and manipulate him. One thing they could agree on? That divorce was the best ending to their brief marriage.

