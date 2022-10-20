‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15: When Do the Decision Day and Reunion Episodes Air?

TL; DR:

Married at First Season 15’s Decision Day episode airs Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Lifetime.

Part 1 of the two-part reunion special airs Nov. 2

Only two couples say yes on Decision Day, according to Married at First Sight spoilers.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

The end of Married at First Sight Season 15 is in sight. After two months of marriage, this season’s four remaining couples will have to make a choice about whether to stay married or get a divorce. Here’s when this season’s Decision Day episode airs, plus when you can watch the reunion special, where the cast reveals what’s happened since the cameras went away.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Decision Day episode airs Oct. 26

On the Oct. 19 episode of Married at First Sight, the show’s eight remaining participants were on the cusp of making a choice that will affect the rest of their lives. But even though Decision Day is just around the corner, most of the couples don’t exactly seem sure of their decision. All four pairs were approaching the big day with big questions.

“I feel hopeful yet slightly indecisive still,” Alexis, who is married to Justin, admitted. “I don’t want to hurt myself by making the wrong decision.”

“I am feeling confused. I am feeling not as optimistic as I was,” Stacia, who is married to Nate, said. “The last week has been very volatile.”

Will Alexis, Stacia, and the other wives and husbands ultimately decide to stay together or call it quits on their marriage? Find out when the Married at First Sight Season 15 Decision Day episode airs on Wednesday, Oct 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

The first of two reunion episodes airs Nov. 2

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: Morgan and Binh Divorce Before Decision Day

Decision Day won’t be the last we see of this season’s Married at First Sight couples. Everyone comes together again some weeks later for a reunion special, where the cast shares updates on where they are now – and whether their Decision Day choice still stands. Often, a “yes” turns to “no” in the intervening weeks. In season 14, all four remaining couples stayed together on Decision Day, but by the reunion, two couples had decided to split.

The first half of MAFS Season 15’s two-part reunion special airs Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Lifetime hasn’t confirmed an airdate for part 2 of the season 15 reunion, but it will likely air Nov. 9.

Only two ‘Married at First Sight’ couples say yes on Decision Day, according to rumors

Where is the disconnect for Nate and Stacia? #MAFSSanDiego pic.twitter.com/swfAqoXpvz — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) October 20, 2022

So far, one of season 15’s couples has already decided to divorce. Morgan and Binh were unable to overcome their differences and agreed to split before the eight weeks were up. We don’t know for sure what the other four couples will do. But according to spoilers shared by the MAFS Fan account on Instagram, only two couples stay married past Decision Day: Stacia and Nate and Miguel and Lindy.

Reportedly, Alexis and Justin go their separate ways. If true, that won’t be a big surprise. From a conflict over their dogs to serious intimacy issues, it doesn’t seem that they’ve built a solid foundation for a lasting relationship.

Mitch and Krysten are rumored to be the other couple who split on Decision Day. These two have made a serious effort to make their marriage work. But Mitch’s initial lack of attraction to his wife may prove to be a dealbreaker, with Krysten unwilling to settle for someone who isn’t passionate about being with her. Meanwhile, the commitment-shy Mitch has repeatedly expressed doubts about whether Krysten is the right woman for him.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: Alexis Has Checked Out of Her Marriage to Justin