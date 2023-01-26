‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16: Where Is the Honeymoon Resort?

It’s time for the real fun to begin. Five couples have said “I do,” on Married at First Sight Season 16. Now, they’re getting ready to jet off for their honeymoons, where they’ll have a chance to get to know each other as husband and wife. So, where will the Nashville cast be spending their vacation? We have all the details on the Married at First Sight honeymoon resort.

The ‘Married at First Sight’ Nashville couples will be honeymooning in Jamaica

A teaser (via Twitter) reveals where this season’s MAFS couples will be vacationing. In the clip, gift baskets are delivered to each pair’s hotel room after their wedding, revealing the location for their romantic getaway.

“Tomorrow you’ll be heading Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa,” Nicole reads. The all-inclusive, five-star resort is located in Lucea, Jamaica.

Inside the ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 honeymoon resort

Which view would you rather have today? Your current one, or the pool at the Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton in Jamaica? https://t.co/HNIhgii6K0 Yeah, us too. ?? pic.twitter.com/MvI5w2Kwb3 — WestJet (@WestJet) November 3, 2017

The Married at First Sight Season 16 cast will enjoy a luxurious experience during their stay at the elegant Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort. The oceanfront hotel is surrounded by gorgeous beaches and features views of the surrounding sea. Guests can take advantage of “lavish à la carte and show cooking restaurants, elegant bars, dazzling pools, and superb facilities,” according to the resort’s website.

Suites — some with ocean views — feature spacious terraces and private balconies. Some also come with a private entrance, Jacuzzi, terrace, and outdoor shower. Amenities include a swim-up bar, an infinity pool, a spa, and more. There are multiple restaurants serving Italian, Indian, Japanese, Jamaican and Mexican cuisine. The resort has earned four out of five stars on TripAdvisor. Many previous guests praised the staff, entertainment, and abundance of activities. But others were disappointed with the food and small beach area.

In the past, the Lifetime reality show has featured honeymoons in Mexico and Puerto Rico

So much to unpack here… #MAFSNashville pic.twitter.com/uW52W3EMji — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 24, 2023

While the current group of Married at First Sight couples will spend their honeymoon in Jamaica, in the past, cast members have traveled to destinations such as Cancun, Puerto Rico, Puerto Vallarta, Las Vegas, Costa Rica, and Panama. During season 13 – which was filmed during the pandemic – the brides and grooms honeymooned at a resort in the Florida Keys. One of them found the accommodations pretty disappointing.

Myrla, who was married to Gil, made it clear she wasn’t impressed with the Isla Bella Beach Resort on Marathon Island. She described it as being like a retirement community.

“This is not that nice, I’m sorry,” she said after she arrived. “A honeymoon to me would be like, a beachfront resort, not the senior citizens center in Florida,” she added.

Will the Nashville couples be more satisfied with their stay at the resort in Jamaica than Myrala was with her vacation? Find out when new episodes of Married at First Sight Season 16 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

