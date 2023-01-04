‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 Predictions: Who Stays Married and Who Gets Divorced?

Will anyone find true love on Married at First Sight Season 16? The Nashville-set season of the Lifetime reality series premieres Jan. 4, when the first of five couples take the plunge and say “I do” to a total stranger. As usual, the experts are confident in their matches, but as MAFS fans know, high hopes for romance can quickly be dashed once couples meet in person. Before these singles head down the aisle, here are our predictions for who decides to stay married and who opts for divorce on Decision Day in the upcoming season of Married at First Sight.

Airris and Jasmine

Grab your cowboy boots, it’s about to be a wild ride! ?#MAFSNashville premieres January 4th at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/AFfQbTGyQD — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) December 7, 2022

Prediction: Stay married

Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz matched Airris, a 39-year-old software engineering instructor, with Jasmine, a 32-year-old competitive cheerleading coach. They’re both driven and have a passion for helping others. He wants to start a program to encourage Black kids to learn more about tech, while she sees the athletes she coaches as her children. And they each say they’re ready to settle down and start a family.

Airris does admit he’s played games with women in the past, but he insists he’s left that part of his life behind him. His family isn’t so sure, but we think that once he meets real-life beauty queen Jasmine, he won’t have reservations about settling down. Jasmine has had multiple long-term relationships that haven’t worked out and she wants a man who is ready to commit. Assuming Airris is ready to put in the work, we think this relationship could be a success.

Christopher and Nicole

Ready for a good time? Catch the premiere of #MAFSNashville tomorrow at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/YhPWqxOng1 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 3, 2023

Prediction: Get divorced

Even the experts admit that the high-energy Nicole is a lot. The 32-year-old marketing advisor moved from New York to get away from that city’s toxic dating scene, and she doesn’t hold back when it comes to expressing her feelings. The experts matched her with the more reserved Chris, 36, a business coach and another Nashville transplant. He’s originally from Chicago and moved to Tennessee for a change of pace, so he has that in common with his new wife.

Will this be a case of opposites attract? Perhaps. Chris says he wants an independent and confident woman, and Nicole is certainly that. She wants someone who is willing to go toe-to-toe her. Chris says he is “laid-back and non-confrontational” but won’t hesitate to stand up for himself if necessary. Unfortunately, we suspect that could mean that Nicole will walk over Chris until he finally snaps, leading to a big blowup. The end result? We think this Married at First Sight couple will decide to go their separate ways on Decision Day.

Clint and Gina

An early holiday present from MAFS to you ❤️? The zodiac signs of #MAFSNashville! pic.twitter.com/Zzss3YukJu — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) December 21, 2022

Prediction: Get divorced

If there’s any couple that’s going to bring the drama on Married at First Sight Season 16, we think it’s going to be Clint, 40, and Gina, 35. The fun-loving, outdoorsy account executive and entrepreneurial salon owner might click, but there’s an equally good chance that their relationship turns combustible.

Clint is giving us flashbacks to season 15’s Mitch when he says he wants a “natural beauty.” He believes physical attraction is key to making any relationship work, and he might not be wowed when he meets Gina, who seems to prefer a more done-up look. Another possible issue? Gina wants an ambitious hard worker, while Clint seems more focused on his hobbies, especially sailing and flying. We’re not sure he’s ready to make room for a wife in his life. And though both Gina and Clint say it’s fine if she’s the breadwinner, we’re not so sure they’ll be comfortable with that arrangement in reality. Ultimately, we think these two big personalities won’t find enough common ground to make their marriage work.

Mack and Domynique

Domynique from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 | Lifetime via YouTube

Prediction: Stay married

Like several other Married at First Sight cast members, Mack is a recent Nashville transplant. Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal matched the 34-year-old director of operations with Domynique, a 25-year-old associate sales broker. Though she’s young, Domynique says she’s fed up with dating and ready to settle down with a loyal and committed partner. Mack is also looking for a loyal and understanding wife who wants a family.

There are definitely a few red flags for Mack and Domynique. Her mom actually submitted her application for the show, leaving us to wonder how committed she is to the process. Domynique is also very close to her mom, which is great, but not if she lets her become a third wheel in her new relationship. This couple also has a nearly 10-year age gap, and we’re not sure Domynique is ready to give up her carefree lifestyle for a committed relationship. However, if they can overcome those hurdles – and that’s a big if – we think this couple could find a caring and supportive partner in the other person.

Shaquille and Kirsten

New year, new couples? Get to know our #MAFSNashville couples before the premiere on WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/DG69smZOG6 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 2, 2023

Prediction: Get divorced

When one Married at First Sight spouse begins their journey with a very specific checklist for what they want in a partner, it often spells disaster for their marriage. (See Alyssa from season 14.) Kirsten, 32, a real estate agent, knows exactly what she wants in a man, right down to the size of his “equipment.” Shaquille may not measure up, even though the 31-year-old university administrator has a lot to offer.

Kirsten and Shaq could bond over their shared faith and career-focused lifestyles, but we fear Kirsten won’t be able to get out of her own way and see that the accomplished and ambitious Shaq could be a good partner for her, even if he’s not the Prince Charming she imagined meeting at the end of the aisle. Shaq will likely bend over backward trying to make his wife happy, but it won’t be enough for her. We predict divorce for this couple.

Married at First Sight Season 16 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

