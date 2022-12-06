‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 Premiere Date, Episode Count, New Couples, and More

TL;DR:

Married at First Sight Season 16 premieres Jan. 4 on Lifetime.

Five Nashville couples will say “I do” in the show’s upcoming season.

This season will feature three bonus “Beyond Decision Day” episodes, plus a new digital-only series featuring Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz.

Married at First Sight’s San Diego season came to an end a few weeks ago, but fans won’t have to wait long for new episodes of the Lifetime reality series. The show returns in January 2023 with a fresh cast of singles who hope the show’s experts can put them on the path to true love. But the path to happily ever after won’t be smooth, especially when one husband makes a shocking move that leaves everyone reeling.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 premieres Jan.4

Married at First Sight returns to Lifetime on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. with the MAFS: Matchmaking Special. It features a behind-the-scenes look at the show’s intense matchmaking process. On Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET, the MAFS: Kick-Off Special airs. Host Kevin Frazier will sit down with a panel of Married at First Sight superfans to discuss the upcoming season and analyze exclusive sneak peeks from the upcoming episodes.

Married at First Sight Season 16 officially premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. This super-sized season will feature 23 episodes, including three bonus “Beyond Decision Day” episodes that will follow the couples after the experiment ends.

MAFS obsessives can also tune in to Married at First Sight: Afterparty, which features host Keshia Knight Pulliam getting the inside scoop from the season’s cast. New episodes air after Married at First Sight beginning Jan. 4.

New this season is MAFS: Relationship Rewind. The 20-episode digital-only series features Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz sharing their expert opinions on each episode’s most jaw-dropping moment.

Meet the five new ‘Married at First Sight’ couples

Your first look at the couples of Season 16, #MAFSNashville ?

✨Shaq and Kirsten✨

✨Mac and Dom✨

✨Clint and Gina✨

Ten Nashville singles will hand their fate over to the show’s team of experts in Married at First Sight’s 2023 season. They are:

Airris, a 39-year-old software engineering instructor, and Jasmine, a 32-year-old competitive cheerleading coach

Christopher, 36, who is a business coach, and Nicole, 32, a senior marketing advisor

Clint, a 40-year-old account executive, and Gina, a 35-year-old salon owner

Mack, 34, a director of operations, and Domynique, 25, an associate sales broker

Shaquille, a 31-year-old executive director, and Kirsten, a 32-year-old real estate agent

Lifetime hints at a major ‘MAFS’ Season 16 spoiler

Every new season of Married at First Sight brings fresh drama. But season 16 sounds like it might be more explosive than most. Lifetime is teasing a “shocking twist” for the Nashville couples, which sees one of the husbands making an indecent proposal to another man’s wife. Who’s the sneaky husband who tries to step out on his wife with another cast member? Fans will just have to watch the new episodes to find out.

Season 16 will also feature the return of guest experts DeVon Franklin, a best-selling author of relationship books, and Dr. Pia Holec, a psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples therapy.

