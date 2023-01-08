‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 Spoilers: One Couple Might Not Make It to Decision Day

Married at First Sight Season 16 is here. Will any of this season’s cast members find lasting love with their expert-picked spouse? We’ll have to wait and see, but based on a teaser for the upcoming episodes, it looks like one couple may not make it to Decision Day.

A ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 trailer contains clues that one Nashville couple doesn’t last

Domynique and Mackinley from ‘Married at First Sight’ | AUTUMN MOULTRY

On this season of Married at First Sight, 10 Nashville singles are taking the plunge and marrying a complete stranger. But clues in a trailer (via People) for season 16 suggest that one pair calls it quits before the eight weeks are up.

At the end of the two-minute clip, we see most of the couples on Decision Day, when they meet with the MAFS experts and announce whether they plan to stay married or get a divorce. There’s footage of Nicole and Chris clasping hands, as well as Airris and Jasmine, Clint and Gina, and Shaquille and Kirsten. All are dressed to the nines for the big day, which is typical for Married at First Sight. But the shots of season 16 bride Domynique are a bit different. She is casually dressed in a midriff-baring top and it looks like she might not be in the same location as the rest of the cast. Her husband, Mackinley, is more formally attired, and the two don’t appear to be together.

Eagle-eyed Married at First Sight fans were quick to notice the potential Decision Day spoilers in the trailer. They think it’s unlikely that Domynique and Mack’s marriage lasts.

“Well we know one couple isn’t making it to Decision Day. Not surprised that it’s the 25-year-old,” one person commented on the MAFSfan Instagram account.

“Looks like Mac and the 25-year-old didn’t make it to Decision Day,” another wrote.

Why ‘Married at First Sight’ couple Mackinley and Domynique might not last

Adios F-boys, hello husbands ? The premiere of #MAFSNashville is on NOW! pic.twitter.com/nzKPfF4U6M — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 5, 2023

While Mackinley and Domynique’s split isn’t confirmed, we won’t be shocked to find out the pair choose to divorce. We had our doubts about them from the start. Domynique is relatively young and comments she made in the matchmaking special and during the season premiere suggested she wasn’t ready to give up her single ways and settle down. An even bigger red flag? Her mom signed her up for the show, which makes us wonder if she is really committed to the process.

As for Mackinley, he moved to Nashville to find love after a bad breakup. He told the experts he was tired of dating and wanted to find his perfect wife. The more introverted Mack is also eager to start a family. But Domynique, who is nearly a decade younger than her husband, might not be in a rush to become a mom. Though the experts think this will be a case of opposites attract, it seems Mack and Domynique are at different stages in their life, which could cause some serious compatibility issues.

Aside from their age difference, it appears Mackinley and Domynique might also experience a personality clash. In the trailer, she accuses him of doing something “petty.”

“I can promise you you’re not perfect and you do have things to work on,” he replies. “And you should consider that.”

This wouldn’t be the first time a ‘Married at First Sight’ couple split before Decision Day

If Mackinley and Domynique do break up before Decision Day, it will be the third season in a row where one of the expert-matched couples doesn’t last the full two months. In Married at First Sight Season 15, Morgan and Binh lasted about four weeks before they gave up on their marriage. And in season 14, Alyssa and Chris barely made it through the honeymoon. He called it quits shortly after they returned home to Boston, after less than two weeks of marriage.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

