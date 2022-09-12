‘Married at First Sight’: 10 Shows to Watch If You Love the Lifetime Series

On many romance-focused reality shows, the wedding (or the proposal) is the goal. But Married at First Sight starts where many shows end. Two complete strangers meet at the altar, marry, and then spend the next eight weeks getting to know each other before deciding whether to stay together or get a divorce.

There’s nothing quite like Married at First Sight. But if you love the long-running Lifetime series, there are some other shows that you might enjoy. From an intimate look at couples’ candid conversations with a therapist to a peek inside the world of Indian matchmakers, these are the shows you need to check out.

‘Love Is Blind’

On Married at First Sight, couples don’t see each other until they meet at the altar. A similar rule applies on Love Is Blind’ (which, like MAFS, is produced by Kinetic Content). The difference in the latter show? The participants spend two weeks living in special pods that allow them to speak to – but not see – their potential matches. Those who feel they’ve made a connection can make an offer of marriage, at which point they get to see their potential spouse face-to-face. They then move into an apartment together for several weeks while they decide whether to go through with the marriage.

Love Is Blind Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix. Season 3 premieres in October 2022.

Arranged’

In each season of this reality show (which originally aired on FYI), a trio of couples each agree to marry a partner that their family has chosen for them. All come from different cultural backgrounds with a tradition of arranged marriages, including an Orthodox Jewish couple, an East Indian couple, and a Romani couple. But each pair faces similar issues around intimacy and finances once they wed, which are chronicled on the show.

Two seasons of Arranged are available to stream on discovery+.

‘Married By Mom and Dad’

Like Arranged, TLC’s Married By Mom and Dad follows people who’ve decided to let their family choose their spouse. The would-be brides and grooms have to impress not only their potential spouse but also their future in-laws on the bumpy road to happily ever after in this show, which aired for two seasons between 2015 and 2017.

Married By Mom and Dad is streaming on discovery+.

‘Indian Matchmaking’

Sima Taparia is an in-demand matchmaker from Mumbai who’s made it her mission to find suitable spouses for her clients in the U.S. and India. Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking follows her as she interviews and pairs up potential husbands and wives. The show, which debuted on Netflix in 2020, has proven popular as well as controversial, with some critics saying that it promotes gender stereotypes and casteism (via NPR).

Indian Matchmaking Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.

‘90 Day Fiancé’

Love knows no borders. That’s abundantly clear on TLC’s mega-popular reality series 90 Day Fiancé, which follows Americans who are attempting to bring their potential spouses to the U.S. on a K-1 fiancé visa. The show traces the ups and downs of their relationships. Some couples end up happily married, but others face major issues on their way to the altar. The show has also spawned multiple spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which follows Americans who move to another country to be with their partner.

90 Day Fiancé and the other shows in the 90 Day Universe are streaming on discovery+.

‘Are You The One?’

On the MTV dating show Are You The One? a group of singles are paired off using a matchmaking algorithm. But cast members have no idea who’s been matched with who. During their time on the show, they’ll have to find their perfect match. If everyone chooses correctly, the group splits a $1 million prize.

Select seasons of Are You The One? are streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount+.

‘The Ultimatum’

Another relationship-focused series from Kinetic Content, The Ultimatum follows a group of couples who are on the verge of getting married. But each couple has concerns about tying the knot. The show throws everyone together, with some people opting to swap partners to decide if they really want to spend their life with their original partner. It’s as messy, and entertaining, as it sounds.

The Ultimatum Season 1 is streaming on Netflix, with a second season featuring all-queer, mostly female cast in the works.

‘Married at First Sight: Australia’

The basic premise of Married at First Sight: Australia is the same as the U.S. version. But the Down Under take on the reality show is more chaotic, with new couples added throughout the season and each pair participating in a weekly commitment ceremony where they must decide whether or not to stay together. (Because of Australian laws, the “marriages” on the show aren’t legally binding, unlike in the U.S.) The show also features same-sex couples and individuals with children, unlike the American take on Married at First Sight.

New episodes of Married at First Sight: Australia Season 9 air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Lifetime Real Women. Select episodes are available to stream on the Lifetime website or the Lifetime app.

‘Couples Therapy’

If your favorite part of Married at First Sight are the sit-downs with the show’s experts, then you’ll definitely want to check out Couples Therapy. This Showtime series offers “a deep dive into the world of relationship counseling.” Therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik helps four couples work through their real-life issues in raw and emotional weekly counseling sessions that are captured on camera.

Three seasons of Couples Therapy are streaming on Showtime.

‘Cosmic Love’

Phoebe Davis in ‘Cosmic Love’ | Amazon Studios

Several reality shows rely on matchmaking experts to pair up singles who are seeking love. But Cosmic Love instead turns to the stars to find out who should be together. The Prime Video series follows four people who must find their perfect astrological match from among a group of 16 other singles. But even if their birth charts predict a couple is compatible, they may find that they don’t mesh particularly well in real life, as the cast members discover.

Cosmic Love is streaming on Prime Video.

