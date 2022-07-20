‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode

Is trouble already brewing for Stacia and Nate on Married at First Sight? The couple tied the knot in the July 13 installment of the Lifetime reality show. But a teaser for the upcoming episode suggests that Nate’s close relationship with one of his female friends might be a problem for Stacia.

Stacia meets Nate’s friends at the wedding reception

The Married at First Sight experts paired boss lady Stacia with Nate, a “hustler with a heart.” Both dream big and work hard, but are they compatible in other ways? Stacia seems smitten with her man so far, but she seems a bit less impressed with his friends.

In a clip from the July 20 episode (via Twitter), one of Nate’s male friends tells her that he’s “very open, very humble, very friendly … he has, like, female friends.”

Stacia meets one of those friends, Megan, at the wedding reception. Megan didn’t hesitate to share with Stacia all the things she and Nate like to do together.

“We do a lot of game nights, we do a lot of hiking, lots of sunsets,” she said, as Stacia raised her eyebrows.

The ‘Married at First Sight’ bride says she doesn’t want her marriage ‘disrespected’

Later, Stacia suggests that she might want to put some boundaries on Nate’s relationship with his female friends.

“Maybe not all these game nights maybe?” she says to him as he tries to reassure her. “I’ll give you some attention,” he replies.

In a confessional, Stacia makes it clear that she won’t tolerate any shenanigans from her husband – or his friends.

“I don’t want our marriage to be disrespected,” she says.

Is Nate already throwing up big red flags?

Nate’s friendship with Megan is a big red flag, according to some Married at First Sight fans. Commenters on Instagram felt that the way she talked about Nate made it sounds like they were more than just friends – or that she wished that they were more.

“Girl is gonna be a problem, I can see it already,” one wrote.

“Game nights, hiking & sunsets. Why isn’t he marrying Megan? This is trouble,” another commented.

Nate’s close relationships with other women wasn’t the only warning sign that viewers spotted. Some were turned off by his sexual comments at the reception.

“What if it’s just boring missionary all the time?” one of his friends asked.

“I would just kind of guide her in the right direction,” Nate replied. “I’ll put her in the right, literally, position, you know what I’m saying?” That remark, combined with his behavior toward a stripper at the group bachelor party, had some wondering if he was ready for marriage.

“He seems like a player to me, but I’ve been wrong before,” one person observed. “I’m willing to give him a chance and keep watching”

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

