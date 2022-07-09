‘Married at First Sight’: Steve and Noi Split, Season 14 Bride Says ‘Divorce Feels Good’

TL;DR:

Steve and Noi from Married at First Sight Season 14 are getting divorced.

She broke the news in a July 9 Instagram post.

He says he “lost hope” they could fix what was wrong with their relationship.

Another Married at First Sight couple bites the dust. Steve and Noi from season 14 of the Lifetime reality show have called it quits. Noi broke the news in a July 9 Instagram update, apparently blindsiding Steve, who shared in a post on his Instagram that he wasn’t “expecting this announcement to happen today.”

Steve and Noi from ‘Married at First Sight’ are getting a divorce

Sparks flew when Steve and Noi met at the altar at the beginning of Married at First Sight Season 14. But signs of trouble quickly emerged. Noi was concerned about Steve’s financial stability because he didn’t have a traditional 9-5 job. Steve worried about Noi’s tendency to blast details of their personal life on social media and her reluctance to commit to moving in together after Decision Day.

Despite the bumps, Steve and Noi said yes on Decision Day and were still together at the reunion. But it now appears they’ve decided to go their separate ways. Noi made the big announcement in a brief Instagram update. She shared a photo of herself sitting on a surfboard with the caption: “Divorce feels good.”

Steve says he and Noi are ‘incompatible’ and their relationship was ‘unsustainable’

Noi’s divorce announcement was brief and to the point. It also came as a surprise to Steve, who wasn’t prepared for her to make the news of their breakup public. He shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram in response.

Steve wrote that he knew his marriage wasn’t perfect when he said yes on Decision Day. But he’d hoped “that with enough time, effort, and understanding, we could overcome the challenges we faced.”

Unfortunately, Steve eventually “lost hope” that those changes would happen. “We are incompatible in ways that attempts at compromise can’t seem to fix or overcome,” he wrote. “Our relationship is unsustainable in its current form,” he added.

The two have been apart for some time, Steve shared, though he’d clung to a belief that things might improve.

“This surprise announcement is a signal that it’s definitely time to let go,” he wrote. He went on to tell Noi that he’d always love her and he hoped they could “remain cordial.” While he said that it was hard to let the relationship go, he knew it was for the best.

Only one ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14 couple is still together

With Steve and Noi opting to divorce, that means just one of season 14’s five couples are still together: Katina and Olajuwon. That pair’s relationship was controversial with MAFS viewers. Many fans did not approve of the way Olajuwon spoke to his wife, with some going so far as to accuse him of being verbally abusive.

Despite some issues in their relationship – including a dramatic dust-up over a dating app that Olajuwon found on Katina’s phone – the pair were committed to making it work. During a recent appearance on Are You My Podcast?, Katina explained that once Olajuwon saw the way he behaved on Married at First Sight, he vowed to make a change. And throughout their time together, he’s worked to make himself a better husband.

“You have to look at someone’s actions,” she said. “Olajuwon’s actions showed me that he wanted to be a committed husband and since we got married, every day – I think people think it’s like he just snapped a finger and was like, ‘Oh I’m changed today.’ No. When I met him, it was like an every single day process.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

