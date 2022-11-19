‘Martin’ Cast: Whatever Happened to the Stars of the Hit ’90s Sitcom?

TV sitcoms come and go, but only an elite few stand the test of time. Martin is one such series. The show catapulted its lead, Martin Lawrence, from a stand-up comedian to a TV and movie star. But where is the Martin cast now?

‘Martin’ ran for 5 seasons from 1992 to 1997 on Fox

Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell of ‘Martin’ in 1996 | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Martin debuted on Fox on Aug. 27, 1992. It ran for five seasons until May 1, 1997. And during that time, Martin was among the network’s biggest hits. The storyline follows DJ Martin Payne (Martin Lawrence) and his life with his girlfriend, Gina Waters-Payne (Tisha Campbell). Though Lawrence and Campbell infamously didn’t get along for part of the show’s run, Martin persisted.

The series has lived on in syndication for most of the 25 years since its conclusion. And in June 2022, co-stars Lawrence, Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II appeared in the TV movie Martin: The Reunion on BET+.

The show’s legacy has continued, but what did its stars do after Martin wrapped in 1997? Let’s dig into their lives and careers.

Martin Lawrence become a major movie star

During his time on Martin, Lawrence starred opposite Will Smith in the 1995 hit film Bad Boys. And after the show ended, he continued his movie career, starring in hits such as Blue Streak, Big Momma’s House, Bad Boys II, Open Season, and Wild Hogs. The now-57-year-old actor also reunited with Smith for 2020’s Bad Boys for Life.

Tisha Campbell starred in another hit sitcom after her stint as a ‘Martin’ cast member

Bounce Boosts Original Comedy Slate with Series Order for ‘Act Your Age’ Starring Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/YTTDwJ8t67 — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2022

Tisha Campbell landed a breakthrough role in the 1986 musical film Little Shop of Horrors. And though she popped up in the occasional movie following Martin, she found far more success on TV. Campbell has guested on countless shows over the years. But the now-53-year-old actor’s greatest role was opposite Damon Wayans in the ABC sitcom My Wife and Kids. Recently, she has appeared in the Netflix series Uncoupled and provided voiceovers for the animated series Harley Quinn and Inside Job.

Carl Anthony Payne II leads a successful movie and TV career

wishing a happy birthday to one of our favorite dads, Carl Anthony Payne II! ? pic.twitter.com/C3rDmucYcO — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 24, 2022

Before playing Martin’s best friend Cole Brown, Carl Anthony Payne II had a recurring role on The Cosby Show as Walter “Cockroach” Bradley. But Martin drew more attention to Payne’s comedic chops. The now-53-year-old has since portrayed Carl in Rock Me Baby, Curtis in George Lopez from 2002 to 2003, and Myles Wilson in Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.

Thomas Mikal Ford met an untimely death in 2016

Actor and director Thomas Mikal Ford passes away at 52. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones: https://t.co/vRiSucyBdw #RIPTommy pic.twitter.com/oC5YnHD3uA — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONY) October 12, 2016

Thomas Mikal Ford played Martin’s other best friend, Tommy Strawn. He’s also the only main cast member on Martin to have died since the series finale. Before his death of a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in 2016 at age 52, the actor had a recurring role on The Parkers from 1999 to 2001 and portrayed Malcolm Barker on New York Undercover.

Tichina Arnold began her career alongside another ‘Martin’ cast member

Tichina Arnold & Jennifer Bond Over Their Love of HomeGoodshttps://t.co/Q9zMZzy41U — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) November 16, 2022

Like Tisha Campbell, Martin cast member Tichina Arnold appeared in 1986’s Little Shop of Horrors. On Martin, she played Pam James, best friend of Campbell’s Gina. Arnold has gone on to much success in TV series such as Everybody Hates Chris, Happily Divorced, Survivor’s Remorse, and The Neighborhood. Most recently, the 53-year-old star guested on Bob Hearts Abishola.

Is ‘Martin’ streaming in 2022?

Fans interested in 2022’s Martin: The Reunion can watch the special on BET+. Viewers can also see all Martin episodes on that streaming platform. In addition, the entire series is streaming on HBO Max and Sling, Just Watch reports.

RELATED: Are Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Still Friends?