Marvel Cut 1 ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Actor From ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Given that it’s a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder is bound to have a few surprises. However, one of the film’s rumored cameos was evidently not meant to be. An actor who made his MCU debut in Avengers: Infinity War reportedly did not make the theatrical cut of the fourth Thor movie.

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi | Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Rumors stated Peter Dinklage would reprise his Marvel role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In the months leading up to Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, online rumors suggested that Peter Dinklage would play Eitri, King of the Dwarves, in the film. As fans remember, Dinklage originated the role in Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor, Rocket, and Groot visited Eitri on Nidavellir to obtain a new weapon to fight Thanos. Sadly, Thanos had already paid a visit to the planet and killed its people, minus Eitri, after getting what he wanted — an Infinity Gauntlet. Eitri was able to help Thor create Stormbreaker even though Thanos destroyed his hands. However, that was the last time fans saw him in the MCU.

Dinklage added fuel to the rumor that he would star in Thor: Love and Thunder after appearing on the Empire Podcast. He said, “Well, there’s another Thor movie there, isn’t there? Coming out that Taika [Waititi]’s directed. But I didn’t say anything. I didn’t say anything. If you die in a Marvel movie, doesn’t mean it’s your last Marvel movie.”

Although it sounded like Dinklage’s Marvel character would appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, we’re here to burst everyone’s bubble.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star Christian Bale claims Marvel cut Peter Dinklage’s scenes from the film

While speaking with Prensa Escenario, Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale confirmed that two stars who filmed scenes for the Marvel film didn’t make the final cut.

“I got to work with Peter Dinklage, that’s not in the final film, but he’s fantastic,” the actor explained. “I got to work with Jeff Goldblum. He’s not in the final film either. As you see, a lot of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor even though it is beautiful, brilliant stuff.”

So Dinklage wasn’t lying when he teased that Eitri would be in Thor: Love and Thunder. According to Bale, he did shoot scenes for the film, but Marvel cut them during post-production. And the studio also erased Jeff Goldblum, who played the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok, from the Thor sequel.

Hopefully, when Marvel releases Thor: Love and Thunder on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD, they’ll include the deleted scenes featuring Eitri and the Grandmaster.

https://twitter.com/thorofficial/status/1542583748952297472

Everything we know about the upcoming MCU movie

The Thor: Love and Thunder synopsis reads:

“The film finds Thor on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Taika Waititi as Korg, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

The Guardians — Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Vin Diesel as Groot — will appear in the film, as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres exclusively in theaters on July 8.

RELATED: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Star Tessa Thompson Calls Natalie Portman a ‘Real World Superhero’