Marvel Fans Got ‘Chills’ From 1 ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Moment

Since the beginning, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has adhered to an unspoken rule. Once an individual hero headlines a trilogy of solo films, they’re relegated to either team-up films or supporting roles in other heroes’ movies. Now here comes Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth solo movie centered on Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shatters that rule. And fans are absolutely here for it, given the response to a recent TV spot for the new film.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will feature a new superhero team-up

L-R: Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and Chris Hemsworth as Thor | Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios/Disney

Hemsworth’s longevity in the MCU is undoubtedly part of how his character has evolved over the years. Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013) leaned into the Shakespearean grandeur of the hero’s homeworld of Asgard. But 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok literally blew the planet up and killed off or ignored many long-running supporting players. So the franchise got something of a fresh start.

That third film teamed Thor up with not only brother/nemesis Loki (Tom Hiddleston) but also Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Thor: Love and Thunder seems to be going for a similar ensemble feel, particularly with the return of Natalie Portman. Her character, Jane Foster, re-emerges this time around as the Mighty Thor, with the heroes up against Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.

Fans are hyped to see Chris Hemsworth’s fourth ‘Thor’ movie

Marvel Studios’ recent TV spot for the movie emphasized the team aspect, with Thor declaring at one point, “Gods of the universe, I come here to raise an army.” But there’s another line in this footage that really has fans amped for the latest MCU entry. Harnessing his lightning, Thor bellows, “Feel the power of Thor!” in full battle-cry mode. And fans on YouTube love it.

“‘Feel the power of Thor!’ That gave me some chills. I think this movie is gonna do good for Thor,” wrote one user Bruh. Another agreed, writing,”‘Feel the power of THOR!!’ Yes we stan.” Meanwhile, a third user shared their excitement without calling out that line. “Thor is going to rock our world, and I don’t know if I’m ready for it,” they wrote.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ could give the MCU another iconic line

“The power of Thor” is a phrase that goes back to the original 2011 film. The God of Thunder’s hammer, Mjölnir, grants its bearer that very power. So Thor’s declaration is likely to become a fan-favorite moment for the character, much like his arrival on the Wakandan battlefield in Avengers: Infinity War. But the real reason it resonates is how it sees the Asgardian hero fulfill his role in the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark similarly asserted his superhero status by declaring, “I am Iron Man” in both Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame. And Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers fully assumed command of the entire MCU roster of heroes as Captain America in the latter film, kicking off the battle with “Avengers, assemble” at long last. This could very well be Thor’s big moment.

