Marvel Fans Spot Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Trailer

Marvel Studios revealed that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would be one of the final Disney+ shows of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. And with that announcement came a new trailer, of course. The footage gave fans more insight into Jennifer Walters’ career, her relationship with her cousin Bruce Banner, and the comedic tone of the series. But the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer also might have shown a glimpse of Daredevil.

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters | Photo by Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Marvel releases new ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ trailer at Comic-Con

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer reveals that Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer is a lawyer who represents superhuman clients. Since she gained powers similar to the Hulk’s, Jennifer is appointed the perfect person for the job. But between trying to figure out how to balance her career, dating life, and superhero duties, Jennifer’s life is complicated.

The new footage also reveals the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. But among the MCU cameos, one stands out among the rest in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer — Daredevil.

Fans spotted Daredevil leaping over She-Hulk at the end of the video. We never see his face, but it’s clear that it’s Matt Murdock based on his costume, which appears to be a take on his yellow and red suit from the comic books. Following the reveal, fans immediately took to social media to express excitement over the Daredevil cameo.

One fan said, “Oh my god, the Daredevil suit in She-Hulk! It’s literally the Netflix suit but with yellow and red!” And another person wrote, “Daredevil is in She-Hulk, and he has the yellow and red suit! I could actually cry!”

The ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ cast and crew discuss Jennifer’s relationship with Daredevil

Although Marvel has yet to make an official statement that details Daredevil’s involvement in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the cast and crew of the series shared some intel on his role at SDCC.

“Well, obviously, what Jen has in common with Matt Murdock is that they’re both lawyers, but also, uniquely, they’re both lawyers who happen to be superheroes, so they have that in common,” showrunner Jessica Gao told ComicBook.com.

Tatiana Maslany also spoke with MTV News following the Marvel Comic-Con panel. Regarding how Jennifer gets along with Matt Murdock, the actor said, “We’re best friends! Yeah, he’s great.”

It’s unclear how significant Daredevil’s role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is. But given the fans’ reaction to his three-second appearance in the trailer, the people will be happy no matter what.

Will Charlie Cox play Daredevil in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’?

Kevin Feige announced at SDCC that Charlie Cox would reprise his role as Daredevil in an upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. The actor will also voice the superhero in Spider-Man: Freshman Year and play Matt Murdock in Echo. But first, Cox will appear as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

After Netflix canceled Daredevil, it seemed like fans might never see Cox as Daredevil in the MCU again. But following his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his Marvel future is brighter than ever. And the fans couldn’t be happier for the actor.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Aug. 17 on Disney+.

RELATED: Charlie Cox Was ‘Disappointed’ When He Saw ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in Theaters